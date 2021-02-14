(CNN) —

Love and deals are in the air. If saving money on jewelry, flowers and more gets your heart beating faster, look no further than our list of the best sales happening as Valentine’s Day approaches. Get ready to fall in love with lower prices on tons of new brands and products listed below.

Major retailers

Amazon : The mega-retailer is marking down all kinds of items that would make for perfect Valentine’s Day gifts, from chocolates to Kindle e-readers to jewelry.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Tons of giftable items are on sale, from home decor and cookware to beauty products and candies.

Best Buy : The retailer has put together a list of highly giftable tech, including pink Instax cameras and Aerogardens.

Kohl’s : Tons of clothing, decor and other Valentine’s Day treats are marked down.

Macy’s : Use promo code VDAY to get an extra 20% off already on-sale Valentine’s Day items.

Target : You’ll find savings on Valentine’s Day apparel and jewelry at Target, in addition to savings on candy and chocolate.

Walmart : Many of Walmart’s most romantic products, like luxury fragrances and jewelry, are seeing worthwhile rollbacks.

Home and health

Fashion and beauty

Tech and electronics

Amazon devices : Tons of devices, from smart speakers to e-readers, are marked down for Valentine’s Day, and any of them would make for a great gift.

Babbel : Take up to 50% off your subscription using code 50VALENTINES.

Case-Mate : Cases are buy one, get one 50% off when you use code CNN50.

Courant : Sleek leather tech accessories are 30% off sitewide, plus enjoy free monogramming.

HyperX : Those who love gaming can save on headsets and a mouse pad at Amazon.

PhoneSoap : The fan-favorite UV phone sanitizer brand has a BOGO 50% off deal on its devices right now.

Speck : Save on cases and more with 28% off sitewide at Speck.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.