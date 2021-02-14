(CNN) —

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, 1-800-Flowers is offering up to 40% off floral bouquets and other gifts for loved ones nearby or across the country — and other arrangements are shipping for free in advance of the big day with code FREESHIP when you opt for early delivery.

It’s not all roses, either: There are some great gifts on sale, like chocolate and candles, that can be gift-wrapped and shipped in time too. Read on for our top last-minute Valentine’s Day flower and gift picks from the site.

Elegant Orchid ($34.99, originally $49.99; 1800flowers.com)

Simple but elegant, orchids make a great gift for your S.O. — and this flower will brighten up their space for weeks to come. This one’s available in white or purple, and both are on sale.

Simply Decadent Chocolate Decadent Valentine Gift Basket ($47.99, originally $59.99; 1800flowers.com)

Perfect for your chocolate-loving partner, this gift basket is filled to the brim with chocolate treats of all types, like Black Forest cherry bark, a milk chocolate heart pop, chocolate-covered Oreos, chocolate-covered cherries and a lot more. If you want to be even more extra, go all out with the Supreme version of this basket.

Because You’re Mine Flower Bouquet ($84.99, originally $99.99; 1800flowers.com)

This bright, vivacious medley of flowers — Gerber daisies, roses and carnations are just three of the varieties you’ll find in here — makes a statement all on its own.

Fields of Europe ($131.74, originally $154.99; 1800flowers.com)

We’ll take escapism via floral arrangements these days, and this bouquet of eye-catching pink and red blooms pairs perfectly with a bottle of wine for a romantic Valentine’s Day in.

2 Dozen Romantic Red Roses ($64; 1800flowers.com)

Nothing says classic romance like classic red roses — especially 24 of them. While they might not be discounted, you’ll still save with zero service charges and free shipping on deliveries between February 10 and 12.

Love Is Sweet Succulents ($37.49, originally $49.99; 1800flowers.com)

Perfect for the person who isn’t crazy about a big bouquet of flowers — or if you want to gift some no-fuss green for their home — this succulent box fits perfectly on desktops, nightstands and countertops.

Bouquet of 12 Premium Long-Stem Red Roses ($51.99, originally $64.99; 1800flowers.com)

It’s a classic for a reason. You can’t go wrong with an elegant bouquet of long-stem red roses.

Valentine Romance Bouquet With Chocolate ($61.99; 1800flowers.com)

Consider Valentine’s Day sorted: This fresh, modern bouquet includes pink and lavender stems with timeless red roses — and comes complete with a box of chocolates too. What it doesn’t come with? Shipping and service charges.

