Third-grader inspires legislation to help those with hearing loss

(CNN) At just 9 years old, Ally Tumblin has inspired legislation in Congress that could help thousands of Americans pay for hearing aid devices by mandating insurance companies to cover them.

It all started in 2019 with a simple letter to her elected official after the then third-grader was assigned to do something to better her community for class. She decided to write to her congressman, Rep. Joe Neguse, a Colorado Democrat, about her struggle to hear and how important her BAHA was, a bone-anchored hearing aid that's used to treat hearing loss. It's an implantable device that most insurance companies do not cover and can cost up to $10,000.

Tumblin's life relies heavily on her BAHA as she suffers from microtia , a rare birth defect where the external ear is small and not properly formed. Many times, as in Tumblin's case, having microtia also means having aural atresia, a missing ear canal. When the Tumblin family realized Ally's diagnosis after she was born, they were shocked to find that no insurance company would cover her BAHA, despite her doctors confirming the device as medically necessary.

"From birth to age three ... that's the critical years of development. Every medical professional knows that is the time the child's speech and language and vocabulary skills are coming in," said Melissa Tumblin, Ally's mother. "And it's critical to help them hear their best and for insurance providers to deny these hearing devices is ridiculous."

The Tumblin family ended up paying for Ally's BAHA out of pocket. Insurance coverage for hearing devices vary by state and most typically only pay for traditional air conduction hearing aids. More sophisticated devices, like BAHAs and cochlear implants, are not covered and cost more than traditional hearing aids.

