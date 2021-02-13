ICE takes one person into custody as authorities search for trailer after 911 calls from people claiming to be inside

(CNN) Authorities looking into a suspected human smuggling event after panicked callers to 911 reported being inside a tanker trailer in Texas have taken one person into custody.

According to a statement from a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson, "One individual has been taken into custody in relation to the alleged incident."

How the person was related to the situation was not made known.

"The investigation is still ongoing as agents are following up on leads to further the case and ensure the safety of the individuals. No additional information can be provided at this time," the spokesperson said.

The strange and disturbing case began Monday at 11:58 p.m. CT when a man speaking Spanish called 911 and said he was inside of a tanker trailer carrying 80 smuggled migrants to San Antonio, Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy Johnny Garcia told CNN.

