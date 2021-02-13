An Alabama animal shelter is using speed dating to get longtime residents adopted for Valentine's Day

(CNN) An animal shelter in Auburn, Alabama, is spicing up Valentine's Day for its animals by matching them with potential owners in a unique way.

"This has been something that has been in the works for a few months now," Kaitlyn Newell, the society's programs assistant, told CNN. "We wanted to do something a little different for Valentine's Day especially with the pandemic going on. I was inspired by different animal shelters using online dating services like Tinder and Bumble to match dogs with their forever homes."

The shelter created a matchmaking quiz to help make adoption easier and allow for applicants to meet with specific cats or dogs. Future pet owners can sign up for 45-minute "blind dates" to meet their prospective true loves on either Saturday or Sunday.

"We've had an amazing response and have filled our appointments to the max on (Saturday) and almost have tomorrow filled up as well," Newell said. "People seem to love taking the quiz and it truly helps us find a pet that fits their personality rather than going off looks alone."

Read More