Two Southern sheriff's offices are offering Valentine's Day deal for exes

(CNN) Two sheriff's offices in the South are offering up a Valentine's Day deal for those who have exes with colorful histories.

North Carolina's Nash County and Florida's Nassau County are offering their services to arrest an ex-Valentine who have outstanding warrants in honor of the day of love.

"This Valentine's Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious accommodations, and this special is capped off with a special Valentine's dinner," according to a post on the Nash County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page

Nash County is in eastern North Carolina, about 50 miles east of the state capital Raleigh.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office had a similar message on its Facebook page , asking anyone who wants to give their "ex-loved one an unforgettable night" to give the office a call.

