NYPD deploys 500 officers to patrol subways after four stabbings in less than 24 hours

(CNN) The New York City Police Department is deploying an additional 500 officers to patrol the city's subway system after four stabbings in less than 24 hours that left two people dead.

The decision came after four separate incidents in which victims were "cut with a sharp object," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a news conference Saturday afternoon.

"The bottom line that the public should know is this: They can expect to see a very large footprint of uniformed officers deployed throughout New York City whether they go onto a train or whether they go onto a platform," Shea said.

Shea said the four attacks occurred on the A line, a subway line that runs between northern Manhattan and Queens.

Besides the two deaths, two other victims are recovering from their injuries. All four victims were homeless and the attacks appear to be unprovoked, said Deputy Chief Brian McGee, the commanding officer of the Manhattan North detective bureau.

