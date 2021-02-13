A day after his controversial hire, Jaguars say performance coach Chris Doyle has resigned

(CNN) A day after his controversial hire, the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars said Friday that director of sports performance Chris Doyle has resigned from his position.

"Chris Doyle came to us this evening to submit his resignation and we have accepted." Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said in a statement. "Chris did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville. We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved. We wish him the best as he moves forward in his career."

The former Iowa strength and conditioning coach's resignation follows backlash stemming from his tenure at the University of Iowa.

Doyle, who was on the Iowa staff from 1999 to 2019, was placed on administrative leave by the school in June after several former Iowa players accused him of racism. Shortly after, the university and Doyle agreed to part ways.

On Thursday, Meyer had defended the hiring of Doyle saying he vetted everyone on the staff. "I feel great about the hire, about his expertise at that position," Meyer said, noting that his relationship with Doyle went back nearly 20 years. "We did a very good job vetting that one."

