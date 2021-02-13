An 8-year-old border collie named Lulu is inheriting a $5 million trust

(CNN) A Nashville dog named Lulu is a newly minted millionaire. Yep, you read that right.

Her owner's last will and testament has made the 8-year-old border collie one wildly pampered pooch.

"She's a good girl," Martha Burton, Lulu's now caretaker, told CNN affiliate WTVF

Lulu has been under the watchful eye of Burton, 88, for years already. Burton says she's kept Lulu during the frequent travels of the dog's owner. "Well, he always left the dog for me to take care of," said Burton.

Lulu and her now caretaker Martha Burton.

Lulu's owner, 83-year-old Bill Dorris, was Burton's friend and an unmarried, successful businessman. He died late last year and left $5 million for the care of his beloved pet. "I don't really know what to think about it to tell you the truth. He just really loved the dog," Burton said.

