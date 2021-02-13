NASCAR's first Arab American female driver to make her debut at Daytona International Speedway

(CNN) Toni Breidinger says that when she sat behind the wheel of a go-kart at age 9, she knew she would become a race car driver.

Twelve years later, Breidinger has become the first Arab American female driver to participate in a NASCAR national series, according to NASCAR

The 21-year-old joined the racing team Young's Motorsports to race in the 2021 stock car competition ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR's pick-up truck competition, Camping World Truck Series, which begins with the Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida on Saturday.

"I'm honored and excited to be the first, but i don't want to be the last," Breidinger, who is of Lebanese descent, told CNN. "I hope I can pave the way for future female Arab drivers as well."

Breidinger is a 19-time United States Auto Club winner, a record for any female driver, and debuted in the Top 10 at Madison International speedway in ARCA Menards in 2018.

