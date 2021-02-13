500 vehicles in flames after fuel tanker explodes on Afghanistan-Iran border

(CNN) More than 500 vehicles burst into flames at the Afghanistan-Iranian border Saturday afternoon after a fuel truck there exploded, provincial officials told Afghanistan's TOLO News.

The blaze took place at the customs office in Islam Qala, in Afghanistan's western province of Herat.

Photos from the scene show tall flames and plumes of thick black smoke, visible even from a distance.

At least 17 people were injured and taken to the Islam Qala clinic and Herat Regional Hospital, according to Mohammad Rafiq Sherzai, spokesman for the Herat public health department. No further information is available yet on casualties.

A fuel tanker exploded on February 13 at the Afghanistan-Iran border.

"Everyone was terrified. They were escaping. Cars were stuck," eyewitness Khalil Ahmad told TOLO News.

