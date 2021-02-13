Car bomb explodes near Somali presidential palace in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) At least one person was killed and 10 people were injured in a car bomb that exploded Saturday morning near the Somalian presidential palace in Mogadishu, police and hospital officials said.

"At 9:10 AM, a terrorist car loaded with explosives ... rammed into a checkpoint near the Sayidka Junction. The security forces opened fire at the car while speeding to the Presidential Palace in Mogadishu," a police statement read.

Police said the suicide car bomber also died in the blast.

"Thank God, the vigilance of the security forces has saved the people from the threat of terrorism to the innocent Somali people," the statement added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack that comes amid a political crisis in Somalia after the country's president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo's mandate expired on February 8 with no timely elections.

