(CNN) The sawfish is one of the ocean's stranger sights -- with its unique long, narrow nose lined with teeth, it resembles a hedge-trimmer or chain saw.

But the shark-like rays are on the brink of extinction, having vanished from half of the world's coastal waters, according to a new study.

Sawfish were once found on the coastlines of 90 countries. But now they are some of the world's most threatened marine fish, and are already presumed extinct in some 46 countries, researchers from Canada's Simon Fraser University said.

At least one species of sawfish is missing in 18 countries, and two species have disappeared in 28 countries, the researchers said.

Three of the five species of sawfish are critically endangered, and the other two are endangered, they warned.

