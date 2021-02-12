Walmart promises to honor vaccine appointments after its website mistakenly allows those with comorbidities to register in Florida

(CNN) A mistake on Walmart's website allowed adults under the age of 65 with comorbidities to register for vaccination appointments in Florida.

The error contravened Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Seniors First" vaccination plan, but Walmart says it will honor appointments made during the window when the expanded access was available.

Earlier this week, Florida said that vaccines would be available in 119 Walmart and Sam's Club locations throughout the state. And on Walmart's scheduling website, Florida residents deemed to be extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 by hospital providers were able to register.

However, DeSantis last month said the state would be prioritizing those who are 65 and above along with long-term care facility residents and staff and health care personnel with direct patient contact for the vaccine.

