6 skeletons found at a pirate shipwreck site could point to its fabled captain

(CNN) For the pirates of the 18th century, treasure meant gold.

But for the investigators at Whydah Pirate Museum in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, treasure could simply mean big rocks -- as long as there are skeletons tucked inside.

This week, the museum announced that its investigative team had found several concretions off the Massachusetts coast, containing six skeletons.

Some of the remains may belong to the captain of the world's only verified pirate shipwreck , the Whydah, which sank in 1717.

The skeletons are being examined

