(CNN) Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a summer camp started by the late actor Paul Newman for seriously ill children and their families.

Connecticut state troopers and the Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) responded Friday afternoon to a report of a structure fire at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, Connecticut, according to Connecticut State Trooper Josue J. Dorelus.

Police did not provide information on how large an area was affected, but Camp CEO James Canton said the blaze destroyed the arts and crafts, wood shop, cooking zone and camp store buildings.

This file photo shows the arts and crafts, woodshop and the cooking zone buildings, which were destroyed in the fire.

There were no injuries. FEIU is working with local fire marshals to determine the cause and origin of the fire, Dorelus said.

The camp, located about 35 miles east of Hartford, was started by Paul Newman in 1988 for seriously ill children and their families, according to the camp website. It's named after the gang of outlaws in Newman's hit movie "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."

Sad sad sight at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford. Several buildings destroyed by fire. Luckily no one injured.

The camp provides the "camp experience" for children with serious illnesses.

Cause of the fire unknown.

