Minneapolis officials seek input on a memorial for the intersection where George Floyd was killed

(CNN) The city of Minneapolis will send a survey to community members to determine how to best memorialize George Floyd at the intersection where he was killed by police, officials said Friday.

"The killing of George Floyd has forever changed the intersection at 38 and Chicago and has forever changed and reshaped our city's place in history," Mayor Jacob Frey said at a news conference. "The events that happen on May 25, 2020, have forced everyone in our city, across the nation, in the world to come to a global reckoning with our shortcomings on racial injustices and systemic racism."

Frey said the current "barricades placed at the intersection to protect people and public art" are now being "used as a screen for illicit activity and have re-traumatized" the neighborhood where Floyd was killed.

"The intersection has been forever changed," Frey said.

Going forward, the intersection will serve as a memorial to honor the life of George Floyd and acknowledge how his death impacted the city and the world, Frey said.

