This state allows a companion for seniors to get the vaccine too. It has spurred online scams, governor says

(CNN) Caregiver vaccine scams are popping up in Massachusetts after the state announced that companions who bring people over the age of 75 to an appointment can get vaccinated themselves.

"We have heard some pretty disturbing reports of some people trying to take advantage of this program already," Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday. "Some people [are] posting it online, trying to get a senior to bring them to a vaccination site or, in some cases, asking to be paid to drive somebody to one."

Several online posts on Craigslist are offering free vaccine rides to those over 75. Some are upfront about it, stating clearly that they're doing it so they can get vaccinated themselves. Others are offering seniors money along with a free ride to pose as their companion.

The governor said residents should report any solicitations of this nature to the authorities.

"If you're 75 years or older and you need assistance going through the vaccination process, you should only reach out to somebody that you know, or trust to bring you as your companion. Don't take calls or offers from people you don't know well or trust and never share your personal information with anyone," Baker said.

