At least 109 employees at a Colorado ski resort have tested positive for Covid-19

(CNN) A ski resort in Colorado has had a Covid-19 outbreak, with over 100 active infections among its employees.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced the outbreak at Winter Park Resort in January but released the data in its weekly outbreak summary on Wednesday.

There are at least 109 employees with active infections, they said.

"It has been determined that these cases have not been traced back to transmission through interaction with visitors but, rather, from social gatherings outside of the workplace and congregate housing," Grand County, Colorado, officials said Monday in a joint statement with Winter Park Resort.

With ski season in full swing in Colorado, other resorts have also reported Covid-19 cases. But the outbreak at Winter Park is currently the largest, according to CDPHE data.

