J.J. Watt says farewell to the Houston Texans and the city: 'I love you'

(CNN) J.J. Watt, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is leaving the Houston Texans after 10 seasons.

In a video shared on social media Friday , Watt shared the news that he'd asked for and received a release from the Texans, who drafted him out of Wisconsin with the eleventh pick of the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. The decision to part ways was mutual, he said.

"I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who had never really been to Texas before. And now I can't imagine my life without Texas in it," Watt said, adding, "I truly feel like you're my family."

The 31-year-old has earned five first-team All-Pro honors with Houston and twice led the NFL in sacks.