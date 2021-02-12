Jacksonville Jaguars head coach defends hire of controversial coach

(CNN) New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has defended the hiring of a former controversial coach who has previously been accused of racism and bullying.

The NFL team announced on Thursday that they had hired Chris Doyle, the former University of Iowa strength and conditioning coach, to be the team's director of sports performance.

Doyle, who was on the staff at the University of Iowa from 1999-2019, was placed on administrative leave by the school in June after several former Iowa players accused him of racism. Shortly after, the university and Doyle agreed to part ways.

However, Meyer, who was hired by the Florida-based team in January after the team fired Doug Marrone, defended the hire, saying that his relationship with Doyle goes back 20 years.

