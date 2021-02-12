(CNN)CNN Opinion asks commentators to weigh in on the fourth day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.
Today isn't about making sound constitutional arguments. It's about giving Senate Republicans something to say to reporters and constituents when they vote no on conviction.— Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) February 12, 2021
When I get through the anger and the indignation and the disgust at all of these lies, I'm just left feeling profoundly sad. I'm sad an attack on our democracy happened. I'm sad we saw it coming. I'm sad there are still people who would defend the man who caused it.— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 12, 2021
I guess the argument is, what, that we need to protect the right of future presidents to incite insurrections?— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 12, 2021
If I made these arguments in any of my first-year law school classes, I would not have made it to my second year of law school.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 12, 2021
If this were a law school exam answer it would get an F. The point is Trump's use of speech constituted an abrogation of his constitutional duties as president. Trump lawyer is not addressing this, the main point.— Jennifer Rodgers (@JenGRodgers) February 12, 2021
Van der Veen says the political rhetoric has gone over the top and most would like it to stop ....— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) February 12, 2021
after he and Schoen have given us an 78 minutes of ugly partisan rhetoric.
There has been strong rhetoric on all sides but there has been incitement of insurrection on one only
It looks like Trump's defense is yet another loyalty test. Instead of giving GOP senators an easy legal fig leaf to hide behind, he wants them to sign onto yet another dishonest, absurd conspiracy theory, to force them to become even more closely tethered to him— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 12, 2021
This legal strategy is the same as Trump's political one that lost GOP first the House, then the WH, then the Senate:— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) February 12, 2021
Feed the right-wing fringe at the expense of the other 2/3's of Americans.
The irrelevance and overkill of these videos has no other purpose.
Black Lives Matter protesters will be the first to tell you that they are not protesting at the behest or encouragement of Democratic politicians. The Capitol rioters, on the other hand, were very clear that they were heeding the call of Donald Trump. That's a big difference.— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 12, 2021
The fact that "fight" is a word that humans use does not prove anything.— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) February 12, 2021
Now show me a video where an angry, violent mob heard a Democratic politician use the word "fight" and then stormed the U.S. Capitol to lead a deadly insurrection against the U.S. government.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 12, 2021
I'll wait.
I think part of the defense strategy here might just be to make a mockery of this whole thing. Muddy the waters. If it's all ridiculous—all a joke—it's easier for Republicans to vote to acquit.— Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) February 12, 2021
So wait now it's controversial that Elizabeth Warren says "we are going to fight back"? This is very standard political discourse. No one complains that Trump said "fight." They complained that he falsely claimed an election was stolen & his patriots had to fight to take it back.— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 12, 2021
This one you could have predicted -- Trump's defense is Trump is a victim. They are using this forum to justify every terrible thing he's done as not his fault. The king of alternative facts is creating "reality" now again.— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 12, 2021
Whataboutism.— Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) February 12, 2021
Cancel culture.
Antifa.
Mispronouncing Black women's names on purpose.
Attack the press.
Gaslight the nation.
Misspell some stuff.
There. I am now qualified to be a Trump lawyer.
Wow! Trump defense team has just claimed that the House Impeachment managers have manipulated, manufactured and tampered with evidence. This is a HUGE accusation no lawyer should take lightly! #ImpeachmentTrial— Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) February 12, 2021
Schoen is right about the quality of some of the information submitted and the inadequate process. Press reports and no witnesses. But Schoen is effectively daring the House managers to ask for subpoenas for witnesses and documents.— Ross Garber (@rossgarber) February 12, 2021
Trump's lawyer equating anti-racism protests and their defenders to what happened on Jan. 6. But the protests were not aimed at overthrowing America's democratic system of govt, in the midst of certifying an election, and were not ignited by a candidate seeking power...many diffs— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) February 12, 2021
It's not just one speech.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 12, 2021
Trump lied about the 2020 election results for two months, invited an angry mob to Washington on the same day when Congress was certifying the results, and then sent the violent mob to the U.S. Capitol to "fight like hell."
Trump's defense begins with an attack video (complete with soundtrack), juxtaposing Dems giving political speeches about "fighting" and Trump praising law enforcement. But perhaps a good test of incitement is whether a speech actually incites violence.— Paul Begala (@PaulBegala)