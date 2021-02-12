Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently, "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) A new film, "Judas and the Black Messiah," written and directed by Shaka King and produced by "Black Panther" auteur Ryan Coogler, tells a crucial chapter in the life of Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton: His meteoric rise and brutal killing in the late 1960s.

Peniel Joseph

As much as the film -- starting with its dazzling opening montage of the long, hot summers of racial uprisings before and after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1968 assassination -- seeks to open up access to history, it also immerses the viewer in an American landscape that looks, in many unsettling ways, strikingly familiar to our own moment.

Daniel Kaluuya plays Hampton as effortlessly charismatic, brilliant and passionate. "Judas and the Black Messiah" springs to life whenever the film centers on Hampton's energetic mind, big heart and deft negotiating skills.

As deputy chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, Hampton's ability to galvanize Black activists in Chicago made him a threat in the minds of both local and national law enforcement agencies. J. Edgar Hoover, who spied on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. , proved to be perhaps King's greatest nemesis, with Hoover serving as an implacable foe who threatened to publicly expose the civil rights leader's extramarital affairs. Beyond Malcolm X and civil rights activists of the early 1960s, Hoover found even greater threat in the Black Panthers; publicly and privately he deemed them to be the greatest internal security threat the America.