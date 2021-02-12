Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently, " The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. " The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) A new film, " Judas and the Black Messiah ," written and directed by Shaka King and produced by "Black Panther" auteur Ryan Coogler, tells a crucial chapter in the life of Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton: His meteoric rise and brutal killing in the late 1960s.

As much as the film -- starting with its dazzling opening montage of the long, hot summers of racial uprisings before and after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1968 assassination -- seeks to open up access to history, it also immerses the viewer in an American landscape that looks, in many unsettling ways, strikingly familiar to our own moment.

Daniel Kaluuya plays Hampton as effortlessly charismatic, brilliant and passionate. "Judas and the Black Messiah" springs to life whenever the film centers on Hampton's energetic mind, big heart and deft negotiating skills.

Fred Hampton's legacy still burns bright

In an artistic choice proving rightly controversial , the film's narrative focuses on Hampton and Lakeith Stanfield's tortured William O'Neal, a car thief and FBI impersonator turned Bureau informant who betrays him. The FBI illegally monitored the Black Panthers through Hoover's notorious COINTELPRO (Counter Intelligence) Program, using informants to foment deadly internecine violence, suspicion, and recriminations within the group and among its allies.

O'Neal's weary eyes haunted one of the most poignant episodes of the "Eyes on the Prize II" documentary series, where the real-life informant recalled his role in assisting the FBI by providing intelligence on the Chicago BPP and drawing floorplans of Hampton's apartment in advance of the police raid that resulted in the shooting death of Hampton on December 4, 1969. That interview , recorded in 1989, proved to be the first and last time O'Neal narrated his story. When the episode premiered on January 15, 1990, O'Neal committed suicide

Black Panther Fred Hampton testifies at a meeting on the death of two West Side men in 1969.

Hampton, a former NAACP youth organizer who knew Black Power icon Stokely Carmichael from his youthful political activism, proved to be perhaps the most effective organizer in Panther history, drawing college students, gang members, the Black working class, White activists called the Young Patriots and the Puerto Rican Young Lords into the first iteration of the "rainbow coalition" -- the description that Jesse Jackson, another Chicago based civil rights organizer, would both borrow and make famous in two historic presidential campaigns during the 1980s.

What the focus on 'Judas' excludes

The Black Panthers organized free breakfast programs for children and armed street patrols that monitored the Oakland police, who were viewed by many as an occupying army enforcing visible lines of racial and economic segregation. The Panthers built a health care clinic in Chicago named after Jake Winters, a 19-year-old member killed in a shootout with law enforcement that left two police officers dead days before Hampton's death

Much of this socio-political dimension of Hampton's work is forsaken in the filmmakers' decision to focuses on O'Neal; we forgo a richer understanding of Hampton, the Panthers, Chicago and the nation—the context that made Black radical politics appealing to many. In contrast, Regina King's magisterial "One Night in Miami" boldly captures a searing moment in the lives of Malcolm X, Cassius Clay (before becoming Muhammad Ali), Sam Cooke and Jim Brown, told from the point of view of the subjects themselves. This small detail is revolutionary in the history of American cinema, since it allows Black humanity to shine in all of its flawed brilliance, without the use of White translators.

One positive dimension of the focus on O'Neal and his FBI handler Roy Mitchell (played with unnerving calm by Jesse Plemons) is that "Judas and the Black Messiah" accurately suggests that America's racial and political landscape during the late 1960s resembled more of a war zone than we may feel comfortable remembering or acknowledging.

On this score, O'Neal's cozy relationship with the FBI allows for an intimate portrayal of the way in which federal law enforcement, the Chicago Police and US State's Attorney's offices focused on punishing Black freedom fighters rather than rooting out the racial violence of White supremacists and racial terrorists whose actions ensured that racially segregated ghettos remained that way.

'You can't murder the Revolution'

As we stand near the close of a presidential impeachment trial for inciting a White supremacist insurrection at the Capitol -- a riot that included off-duty police officers and former military -- "Judas and the Messiah's" deep dive into the unethical behavior of law enforcement in the name of justice is especially resonant, not only because of the law enforcement and military figures shown among the rioters, but also because of the bravery shown by members of the Capitol Police -- many of them Black -- in fighting the racist violence.

In that sense, the film offers an origin story of how American law enforcement, by taking its eye off the real threat of domestic terrorism that White supremacists in Chicago (who had famously