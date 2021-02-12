(KHN) Robin Davidson entered the lobby of Houston Methodist Hospital, where her 89-year-old father, Joe, was being treated for a flare-up of congestive heart failure.

Before her stretched a line of people waiting to get Covid-19 vaccines. "It was agonizing to know that I couldn't get in that line," said Davidson, 50, who is devoted to her father and usually cares for him full time. "If I get sick, what would happen to him?"

Tens of thousands of middle-aged sons and daughters caring for older relatives with serious ailments but too young to qualify for a vaccine themselves are similarly terrified of becoming ill and wondering when they can get protected against the coronavirus.

Like aides and other workers in nursing homes, these family caregivers routinely administer medications, monitor blood pressure, cook, clean and help relatives wash, get dressed and use the toilet, among many responsibilities. But they do so in apartments and homes, not in long-term care institutions — and they're not paid.

"In all but name, they're essential health care workers, taking care of patients who are very sick, many of whom are completely reliant upon them, some of whom are dying," said Katherine Ornstein, a caregiving expert and associate professor of geriatrics and palliative medicine at Mount Sinai's medical school in New York City. "Yet, we don't recognize or support them as such, and that's a tragedy."

