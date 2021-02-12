Mario Draghi is named Italy's new prime minister, announces a political rainbow of cabinet picks

(CNN) Italy's next government has taken shape, after Mario Draghi was named Prime Minister and announced a cabinet selected from across the country's political spectrum.

Draghi, a prominent economist, accepted the top role on Friday and later that day read out a list of ministerial picks designed to create buy-in among political parties that have battled on practically every topic. However, many in Italy will be disappointed by the lack of women — of the 23 names, only eight are women.

The anti-establishment Five Star Movement's Luigi Di Maio is expected to remain in place as Italian Foreign Minister. Current Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza, of the left-wing Free and Equal party, is also expected to remain in place.

Daniele Franco, the current director-general of the Bank of Italy who belongs to no political party, has been tapped as the new Finance minister.

Three ministers belong to Go Italy, the party of former media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi. Another three are from the The League, the right wing party lead by Matteo Salvini who has in the past strenuously declared himself anti-immigrant and anti-European.

Read More