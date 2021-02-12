(CNN) —

Presidents Day is right around the corner, and as many of us still are working from home, these sales might be the wake-up call to upgrade that “office” chair you’ve had for way too many years.

We’ve compiled a list of deals for desks, tables and more that will help land you the ideal workspace you’ve always daydreamed of.

Desks

Homemaxs Computer Desk ($75.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Say goodbye to a small work space and hello to this expansive, computer desk great for small spaces with its simple frame and easy assembly.

Flexispot Desk Riser ($135, originally $169; stacksocial.com)

PHOTO: Flexispot

If you’re in the market for an upgrade to your work-from-home setup — and don’t have space/budget enough for a full-on standing desk — there’s no better option than the Flexispot Desk Riser, our pick for the best standing desk converter.

Simple Living Janae Glass Corner Desk ($104.93, originally $127.49; overstock.com)

If you are in need of a desk that saves space, we found the perfect fit for you. The Simple Living Janae Glass Corner Desk will bring a charming touch to any home office with its L-shape frame and simple design.

Nickelsville L-Shape Exectuive Desk ($119.99, originally $343.98; wayfair.com)

Working from home has its perks, and this desk is definitely one of them. The L-shape desktop provides enough space to accommodate a laptop, monitor, lamp and more. With an engineered wood finish, this desk has a convenient yet modern style.

Larkin Writing Desk ($431.95, originally $479.95; raymourrlanigan.com)

Looking for a desk that isn’t bulky but gets the job done? The Larkin Writing Desk brings in tradition with a classic wood finish and pewter-finished hardware.

Wyatt Computer Desk ($620.95, originally $689.95; raymourrlanigan.com)

Not only is the Wyatt Computer Desk alluring with its beautiful wood grain texture made from white oak, but it’s durable, too. With a concrete composite insert, this desk was built to last.

Chester Writing Desk ($719.95, originally $799.95; raymourrlanigan.com)

If you want a lot of desk and storage space, we will be the first to tell you that you can have it all. The Chester Writing Desk can hold standard and legal files in its 4 drawers with its metal frame, bringing an industrial vibe into your office.

Prahl Computer Desk ($269.99, originally $529.99; wayfair.com)

The Prahl Computer Desk provides an expansive work surface to hold everything from your coffee to your computer. With drawers that can be mounted to either side of the desk, you can find the perfect set-up for all of your work from home needs.

Carbon Loft Lebor 42-Inch Writing Desk ($184.87, originally $217.49; overstock.com)

Simple, yet effective. The Carbon Loft Lebor 42-Inch Writing Desk gets the job done and even has dual USB ports and AC power outlets for your convenience.

Sauder Computer Desk ($229.99, originally $259.99; amazon.com)

The Sauder Computer Desk provides ample space for working and has concealed storage space. Out of sight, out of mind.

Kinslee Desk ($166.99, originally $202.99; wayfair.com)

One desk isn’t enough? Well this is a two-in-one! The Kinslee Desk features a shelf wide enough for dual monitors, but high enough so you can continue sitting in a healthy way. Say goodbye to all of your neck and shoulder stiffness from long, 8-hour days.

Wilbur Desk ($309.99, originally $495.00; wayfair.com)

Streamline your work-from-home routine with the Wilbur Desk, a modern statement piece to add to your work from home routine.

Chairs

Alera Elusion Series Mesh Mid-Back Multifunction Chair ($114.00, originally $179.00; walmart.com)

Looking for a chair that provides comfort and adjustability without breaking the bank? The Alera Elusion Series Mesh Mid-Back Multifunction Chair is our pick for the best budget buy in 2021 for office chairs thanks to its mesh back, customizations and great price point.

Office Star Faux Leather Manager’s Chair ($118.79, originally $143.99; overstock.com)

Ever wish you could take a break and go sit in the comfort of your living room? The Office Star Faux Leather Manager’s Chair brings the luxury of living room seating into the long work day.

Riley Office Chair ($178.89, originally $209.99; overstock.com)

The Riley Office Chair features a breathable mesh back and seat, with lumbar support to ease any back pain that sitting can cause.

Office Star Mesh Ergonomic Manager’s Chair ($166.94, originally $212.99; overstock.com)

We all could use a bit of relaxation these days, and this chair surely will help bring us one step closer. With comfort and sustainability, the Office Star Mesh Ergonomic Manager’s Chair allows you to customize how you sit through its 2-to-1 locking tilt control and other ergonomic features.

Kasari Home Office Chair ($431.95, originally $479.95; raymourflanigan.com)

The Kasari Home Office Chair: A chair that is practically designed for the Queen herself. From its linen upholstery to its Old World oak finish, the craftsmanship in this chair is similar to one from a family heirloom.

Tess Office Chair ($305.95, originally $339.95; raymourflanigan.com)

The Tess Office Chair is an all-in-one chair with its vintage style, productivity-focused mechanics and finish in rich birch veneers.

Yaheetech White Desk Chair ($74.99, originally $84.99; amazon.com)

Looking for a chair that just is straight-forward and to the point? You may have to hop on Amazon and make this purchase ASAP. With silver, metal legs and a white chair, this purchase is sure to bring modern and simplicity into your space.

Serta Big & Tall Exceutive Chair ($186.04, originally $309.00; amazon.com)

This chair truly is the closest thing you can get to a spa, without being in one. Sink into its deep layers of plush pillow and its optimal design for neck support. A chair fit for an executive.

Cesena Faux leather Office Chair($68.39, originally $82.99; overstock.com)

Accessing your filing cabinets has never been easier with this padded, armless office chair. The faux leather brings style and elegance into any home office.

Wayfair Basics High Swivel With Wheels Ergonomic Chair ($111.99, originally $323.00; wayfair.com)

Crafted from LeatherSoft material, this chair brings exceptional comfort and support for long-term use.

Blatt Conference Chair ($86.99, originally $116.99; wayfair.com)

Get back to the basics with the Blatt Conference Chair. Through its high-quality leather, curved backrest and armrests, the overall style will give you a relaxed experience.

Mila Task Chair ($95.99, originally $159.99; wayfair.com)

This chair screams style and comfort all at once. The Mila Task Chair is the perfect chair to work on your side hustle, take a break or just retreat to a place where you know you can keep comfortable while remaining focused on your work.

Porthos Home Leona Adjustable Leather Chair ($85.04, originally $118.78; overstock.com)

Stay productive and comfortable while customizing this chair to fit whatever your workspace needs consist of.

Storage

Songmics 4-Tier Dresser Storage Cabinet ($38.19, originally $47.34, amazon.com)

This simple yet classic storage unit gets the job done with four easy-pull fabric drawers.

Walker Edison Cass Modern Farmhous Double Bar Cabinet ($171.61, originally $201.89; amazon.com)

Want solid storage space in your home office but still have it match the rest of the house? This sturdy, farmhouse-inspired cabinet offers customizable shelving for easy storage.

Newell Mobile File Cabinet ($359.95, originally $399.95; raymourflanigan.com)

The Newell Mobile File Cabinet caters to both functionality and versatility with an antique bronze hardware finish.

3-Drawer Rolling Storage Cabinet with Locking Wheels ($79.59, originally $92.99; overstock.com)

This rolling cart can go wherever you go and makes it a great stylish asset to any work from home space.

Tess Bookcase ($404.95, originally $449.95; raymourflanigan.com)

Every inch of the Tess Bookcase was designed to enhance productivity, even down to its decorative X-bracing. Built with sturdy poplar frames, this bookcase was created to last ‘til retirement.

Berenice 4-Shelf Storage Cabinet ($203.99, originally $309.00; wayfair.com)

Hide clutter from everyone from house guests to pets with the Berenice 4-Shelf Storage Cabinet. Behind the rustic farmhouse doors, four shelves offer ample storage, and two of them are even adjustable.

Space Solution 3-Drawer Black Steel File Cabinet ($103.49, originally $125.99; overstock.com)

Get the job done with this three-drawer filing cabinet. The integrated lock keeps paperwork secure, and provides you with peace of mind and simple organization.

Carbon Loft Edelman 68-inch Bookshelf ($165.74, originally $212.15; overstock.com)

If there was a competition for the most beautiful bookshelf, this would win first place. With an industrial, loft-inspire design, this 68-inch bookshelf is both sturdy and visually pleasing.

Cooper Grove Helenda Ladder Bookcase with File Drawer ($139.94, originally $155.99; overstock.com)

Want to put your work on display, but store some others? This bookcase is the perfect combination with its three shelves and large file drawer for storage.

Karn Storage Cabinet ($304.99, originally $329.98; wayfair.com)

Stylish on the outside, sustainable on the inside. The Karn Storage Cabinet offers a rustic cedar finish with six adjustable shelves hidden behind two large doors.

Hammond Storage Cabinet ($192.99, originally $209.99; wayfair.com)

The Hammond Storage Cabinet provides ideal storage space with its large adjustable shelf and sturdy build.

Delacore Edinburg Farmhouse 5 Drawer Tower Dresser ($504.70, originally $593.77; build.com)

Love organization? This chest has you covered. The versatile build is great for your bedroom, home office or even the kitchen, but with it’s apothecary-style label holders, you can distinguish everything from your important legal documents to your multi-colored highlighters.

Tech

Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) ($223, originally $279; amazon.com)

PHOTO: EERO

This awesome mesh Wi-Fi system will easily blanket your home in dual-band coverage, and in our testing, it easily handled over 100 devices simultaneously connected to the network.

Samsung 28-Inch UHD 4K Gaming Monitor ($299.99, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Samsung

This responsive Samsung monitor gives you all the details with a 4K display, but don’t let the name fool you, gamers and work-from-homers alike will get great use out of this monitor.

Samsung 27-Inch Curved LED Monitor ($159.99, originally $219.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Samsung

Samsung’s 27-inch curved monitor doesn’t boast a 4K display, but the 1080p resolution is more than enough to get the job done, along with a curved screen for a better viewing experience.

HP 24mh FHD Monitor ($109.99, originally $139.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: HP

If you want to spend even less on a 1080p monitor, this decently sized HP display features a thin bezel and built-in speakers for maximum viewing and minimum clutter.