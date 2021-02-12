Another long weekend, another set of sales to shop — and these deals are worthy of the highest office in the land. Presidents Day weekend means dozens of discounts on everything you’ve been waiting to buy, from mattresses and kitchen appliances to fashion, furniture and electronics.
The sales listed below have our vote, so spend this Presidents Day picking up new stuff. You could even say it’s your patriotic duty to take advantage of these low prices from your favorite brands and retailers.
Major retailers
- Amazon: Shop The Big Winter Sale for savings on all the kitchen appliances and home goods you need to upgrade your space.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Take up to 20% off essentials for the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and more.
- Best Buy: Tons of appliances, large and small, are on sale at Best Buy this weekend, so you can snag something as major as a refrigerator or just a new air fryer.
- eBay: Refurbs across a range of categories, from electronics to appliances, are an extra 20% off with code PREZDAY20.
- Lowe’s: Save on everything from major appliances to bath fixtures, flooring and anything else a DIY-er needs.
- Overstock: Thousands of items for the home are up to 70% off in celebration of Presidents Day, plus it all ships for free.
- Sam’s Club: Save on furniture, mattresses, major appliances and more at the Presidents Day Sale.
- The Home Depot: Presidents Day is the perfect time to upgrade your appliances with deals from The Home Depot, plus save up to 40% on mattresses, furniture, home decor and more.
- Wayfair: The internet’s favorite home retailer is taking up to 70% off essentials for every room in the house.
Home and health
- Airweave: Take $100 off a range of mattresses and 50% off accessories.
- AJ Madison: Save up to 40% on a range of appliances at the Presidents Day Mega Sale.
- AllModern: Take up to 40% off select items, plus an additional 15% off with promo code EXTRA15.
- Allswell: Enjoy 15% off mattresses and 20% off everything else with code PREZ21.
- Amerisleep: Take 30% any mattress with code PRES30; 25% off pillows, sheets and protectors with code PRES25; and 15% off blankets, toppers and seat cushions with code PRES15.
- Apt 2B: Enjoy 15% off storewide, 20% off orders $2,499+, 25% off orders $3,999+ and 30% off orders $4,999+.
- Arhaus: Shop the Warehouse Sale for up to 80% off select items.
- Artifact Uprising: Take 15% off purchases of $150+ with code TELLON15.
- Beautyrest: Save up to $300 on Beautyrest mattresses.
- Birch Lane: Take up to 40% off select items, plus an additional 15% off with promo code SAVEBIG.
- Brooklinen: Bring home top-rated bedding, bath linens and more with 15% off sitewide.
- Brooklyn Bedding: The entire site is 25% off, though military and first responders can take 30% off sitewide.
- Burrow: Use code POTUS to save up to $500 on modern seating and furniture from the brand.
- Casper: Take 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else from the sleep brand with promo code PRES15.
- Cleancult: Take 30% off any purchase sitewide with code PREZ30.
- Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off mattresses, plus free pillows and sheets, for a total savings of up to $799 — the brand’s biggest offer ever.
- Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and décor with Crane & Canopy’s Presidents Day Mega Sale.
- DiscountContactLenses.com: Use code PRESIDENT15 for 15% off contact lenses.
- DiscountGlasses.com: Use code PRESIDENT30 for 30% off glasses.
- Floyd: Save up to $150 at the furniture brand with code FLOYD2021.
- GlassesUSA: Take 30% off your entire order for eyeglasses and sunglasses, plus free shipping, with code PREZ30.
- Hayneedle: Furniture on the site is up to 50% off, plus take an extra 10% off your purchase with code PRESIDENT.
- Houzz: Take up to 75% off all the home upgrades you need.
- Joss & Main: Take up to 40% off select items, plus an additional 15% off with promo code TAKE15.
- Kirkland’s: Save on tons of home goods and decor.
- Layla Sleep: You’ll get $200 off and up to $300 in free products (two free pillows, microfiber sheets and a mattress protector) with every mattress purchase.
- Leesa: Mattresses are up to $400 off, plus snag two free pillows.
- Lovesac: Take up to 25% off Sactionals and 30% off Sac bundles.
- Mattress Firm: Snag up to $500 in savings, plus save an extra 15% off during the Presidents Day Secret Sale with code SECRET15 when you shop from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. over the weekend.
- Modsy: Take 20% off all Modsy packages gift cards using the code SWEETDEAL20.
- My Sheets Rock: Enjoy 15% off luxury bamboo sheets with code PRES15.
- Nectar: You’ll get up to $399 worth of bedding accessories for free with every mattress purchase.
- Nest Bedding: Take 20% off sitewide with the code PREZZZDAY.
- Ostrichpillow: Take 20% off the Candle, Light Versatile Pillow and Mini Handy Pillow with code PRESIDENTSDAY.
- Our Place: The Instagram-famous Always Pan is $30 off with code MAGIC30.
- Paravel: Save 20% on orders $100+ with code PICKMEUP20.
- PlushBeds: Organic mattresses are $1,250 off and come with a free Plush Luxury Sheet Set with purchase. Also, all toppers, pillows and bedding are 25% off.
- Raymour & Flannigan: Enjoy 10% off orders under $2,500, and 20% off orders over $2,500.
- Rifle Paper Co.: For every five greeting cards purchased, customers will receive five cards for free.
- Riley Home: Select items are 20% off with code PRES20.
- Roborock: The Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is $90 off on Amazon.
- Rugs USA: Take up to 70% off a new rug.
- Rugs.com: Rugs on the site are up to 80% off.
- Saatchi Art: Take 15% off original art $2000+ with code PAINT15, and 10% off originals of $500+ with code CANVAS10.
- Saatva: CNN Underscored readers will exclusively receive $225 off their mattress purchase when they click this link.
- Samsung: Shop the End of Winter Event for up to 50% off home appliances.
- Serta: Take up to $400 off iComfort mattresses.
- Sijo: Get a new set of eucalyptus sheets with 20% off sitewide and selected gifts and bundles up to 40% off.
- Sleep Number: Save on mattresses, pillows and more sleep accessories with a range of Presidents Day offers.
- Society6: Take 40% off wall art, 30% off home decor and 20% off everything, all while supporting artists.
- SodaStream: Save up to 20% on sparkling water makers with 10% off starter kits and 20% off the Hydration Bundle.
- Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on premium adjustable mattress sets.
- The Company Store: Take 20% off sitewide at the Semi-Annual Sale with code B21SAVE.
- Tuft & Needle: Take 10% off sitewide and up to 15% off mattresses.
- Vaya: Get $300 off any mattress with code PRES300.
- Zinus: Take up to 20% off select bestselling bed frames and mattresses.
- Zoma: Take $150 off any mattress with code PRES150, and buy one pillow, get one 50% off with code BOGO50.
Fashion and beauty
- Adidas: Take 25% off sneakers and activewear sitewide with code SALE25.
- American Eagle: Take 30% off joggers, jeans and sweatshirts, and 50% off other most-loved styles.
- Ann Taylor: Full-price styles are 40% off with code WEARNOW.
- Anthropologie: All sale items are an extra 50% off.
- Banana Republic: Take 40% off your entire purchase.
- Bloomingdales: Save an extra 50% off clearance for a total of up to 70% off.
- Carbon38: Take 40% of select styles, plus get free shipping, with code VIP40.
- Carter’s: Take up to 50% off clothes for kids, plus snag up to an extra 40% off clearance styles.
- Charles Tyrwhitt: All shirts and polos are $46 or any 4 for $146 with code FORTY6.
- Chico’s: Take 50% off your highest price item when you spend $100 or more with code 55823.
- Chinese Laundry: All heels are 30% off with code HEELS30.
- Clarks: Snag new shoes with an extra 50% off sale styles using code SALE50.
- Cole Haan: Shop the Last Chance Sale for up to 70% off select outerwear, shoes and accessories.
- ColourPop: The makeup brand is taking 25% off sitewide, with some items up to 75% off.
- Columbia: Shop the Winter Sale for up to 60% off select gear with code FEBDEALS.
- Eddie Bauer: Take 40% off your purchase, plus an extra 40% off clearance items using code FROST40.
- Eileen Fisher: Sleek, on-sale wardrobe basics are an extra 40% off at the Long Weekend Sale.
- Express: Everything is up to 60% off sitewide, including clearance items.
- Forever 21: Take up to 50% off select styles and and extra 50% off select sale styles with code EXTRA50.
- Fossil: Almost everything on site is 30% off with code XOXO.
- Gap: Thousands of styles are 50% off, plus take an extra 10% off with code FORYOU.
- Hanes: Sweats, underwear, socks and more are on sale at Hanes.
- Indochino: The brand’s entire collection of blue suits is 20% off with code BLUE20.
- J.Crew: Take 30% off your purchase with code SPRING.
- Jachs NY: Take up to 85% off sitewide at Jachs’ Winter Sale.
- Kate Spade: Use code SPRING to snag up to $250 off new arrivals.
- L.L.Bean: Take up to 60% off cozy boots, outerwear and more at the End-of-Clearance Sale.
- Land’s End: Enjoy 50% off your order with code WINDY.
- Levi’s: Get new jeans and other apparel with 30% off sitewide when you use code PREZ30.
- Loft: Take up to 50% off your purchase with code WANT.
- Lucky Brand: Select full-price styles are 40% off at the Presidents Day Sale.
- Madewell: Loyalty members with Star and Icon status can take 25% off sitewide at the Insiders Event.
- Marmot: Shop the End of Season Sale for up to 60% off clearance items.
- Men’s Wearhouse: Shop suits starting at $89 and sport coats starting at $59 at the Presidents Day Sale.
- Michael Kors: Enjoy an extra 20% off sale styles with code PRES20.
- Modcloth: Take an extra 30% off sale items.
- Mountain Hardwear: Take 30% off select styles at the Winter Sale.
- New Balance: Save 10% sitewide, plus free shipping, with promo code FEB10.
- Nike: Save up to 40% on sale items including sneakers, jackets and activewear.
- Nordstrom Rack: Clear the Rack is back with an extra 25% off clearance items for a total of up to 75% off.
- Old Navy: Take up to 50% off storewide, with styles starting at $10 and all jeans marked down.
- Original Penguin: Hundreds of guys’ styles are up to 50% off.
- OshKosh B’gosh: Take up to 50% off baby and kids’ clothes, plus snag up to an extra 40% off clearance styles.
- Perry Ellis: Styles are starting at just $19.99 for a limited time.
- Prana: Sustainable styles from Prana are up to 60% off.
- Reebok: Members (it’s free to sign up) receive 40% off their purchase with code OHYEAH.
- Soko Glam: K-beauty favorites are up to 40% off.
- Sorel: Shop the End of Season Sale for deals on stylish winter boots.
- Sperry: Save up to 40% on sale styles with code STOCKUP.
- The North Face: Shop the Winter Sale for 30% off select outerwear styles.
- Toms: All sale styles are up to 60% off with code EXTRA.
- Under Armour: Take up to 50% off UA Outlet styles, plus snag an extra 15% off with code SAVE15.
- Universal Standard: Shop Mystery Boxes valued up to $708 starting at just $55.
- Vineyard Vines: Take up to 60% off all sale styles, plus select favorites, at The Big Weekend Sale with code BIGSALE.
Tech and electronics
- Acer: Save on select items throughout the Acer Store this Presidents Day.
- HP: Save on laptops, monitors and more at HP’s Presidents Day sale.
- Guitar Center: Take up to 40% off select gear in every department.
- Lenovo: Save up to 68% on select doorbusters.
- Monoprice: Save up to 70% on a range of tech, from audio to AV.
- Newegg: Select MSI laptops are discounted up to 36%.
- OnePlus: Save on a range of phones over the long weekend.
- PhoneSoap: Buy one of PhoneSoap’s UV sanitizers, get one 50% off.
- Rosetta Stone: Take $20 off a lifetime subscription to the language learning tool.
- Vizio: Get a 55-inch OLED 4K TV for $300 off at Best Buy.
For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.