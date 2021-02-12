(CNN) —

Sure, daily exercise, eating your vegetables, drinking lots of water and taking time for self care are all key to a healthy lifestyle. But don’t discount the power of a restful night’s sleep. After all, researchers have found good sleep is not only vital to a person’s well-being, but can lower the risk of heart disease and diabetes, prevent weight gain and boost the body’s immunity defenses.

But that doesn’t mean it’s easy to come by. According to a recent American Academy of Sleep Science survey, the pandemic has caused a loss of sleep quality for one-third of adults, with another third reporting a change in being able to fall asleep. One thing that might help? A new mattress. If your nighttime routine could use a makeover, we’ve rounded up more than a dozen 2021 Presidents Day mattress sales (prices listed are for queen-sized beds unless otherwise noted) that will not only save you money, but help you get the rest you deserve.

PHOTO: Casper Casper

Looking for an all-foam mattress with lots of contouring? Prefer to add springs for more lift and support? Take your pick at Casper, where you can find four options (Element, Original, Nova Hybrid or Wave Hybrid), plus 15% off mattresses and 10% off pillows, sheets and duvets now through February 21.

PHOTO: Bear Mattress Bear Mattress

Offering three styles of foam mattresses, Bear’s mattress models are made with athletes and fitness enthusiasts in mind. Choose from the Bear Hybrid ($1,112, originally $1,390; bearmattress.com) with its cooling-gel foam and coil system, the Bear Pro ($872, originally $1,090; bearmattress.com) that uses copper-infused foam for a cooler night’s sleep, or the original, bestselling Bear Mattress ($640, originally $800; bearmattress.com) that features cooling graphite-gel memory foam. Through February 18, get 20% off with the code PD20, plus two cloud pillows and a mattress protector (a $250 value) for free with every mattress purchase.

PHOTO: Allswell Allswell

Allswell offers three mattress options featuring hybrid mattresses with memory foam and individually wrapped coils: The 10-inch Allswell ($375, originally $318.75; allswellhome.com) with its quilted top panel, the 12-inch Luxe ($645, originally $548.25; allswellhome.com) with cooling gel foam and the 14-inch Allswell Supreme ($985, originally $837.25; allswellhome.com) with a Euro top, edge support, a temperature-regulating foam layer and handles. Now through February 15, take 15% off mattresses and 20% off everything else with the code PREZ21.

PHOTO: Avocado Mattress Avocado Mattress

Made in Los Angeles, Avocado mattresses are manufactured using non-toxic, natural and organic materials. Choose from the Latex ($1,599, originally $1,799; avocadogreenmattress.com), which has no springs; the hybrid Green ($1,399, originally $1,499; avocadogreenmattress.com) and the Vegan ($1,399, originally $1,499; avocadogreenmattress.com), a PETA-approved hybrid, as well as crib mattresses. Through February 22, save $200 on select models with the code FLAG200 and $100 on hybrids with code GREEN100. Plus, select bed frames are marked down, too.

PHOTO: Mattress Firm Mattress Firm

In business for 90-plus years, Mattress Firm offers a wide range of big-name mattress brands, including Serta, Tempur-Pedic and Beautyrest. For Presidents Day, through March 2, score up to $500 in savings when you upgrade to a king for the price of a queen, or a queen for the price of a twin and 0% APR for five years. Also, receive a free adjustable base when you spend $699+ on a queen mattress or $999+ on a king. Other offers include half off the Sealy Maplewood ($299.99, originally $499.99; mattressfirm.com) and the Sleepy Memory Foam Snug ($299.99, originally $499.99; mattressfirm.com).

PHOTO: Beautyrest Beautyrest

Beautyrest’s mattress line includes several models, all using coil technology and gel memory foam to help provide a better night’s sleep. Through March 1, the company’s Presidents Day sale features $200 off the Beautyrest Black ($2,099, originally $2,299; beautyrest.com) and Beautyrest Black Hybrid ($1,999, originally $2,199; beautyrest.com) and $300 off the Beautyrest Black with cooling upgrade (c-class Medium) or cooling plus comfort upgrade (c-class plush pillow top).

PHOTO: Helix Helix

Take a short Helix quiz to determine the best mattress for your sleep style, which include options for side sleepers, couples, plus-sizes, organic options, guest rooms and more. Use the code PRESDAY200 to get $200 off when you spend $1,750 and score two free Dream pillows; use the code PRESDAY150 to get $150 off when you spend $1,250, plus two free Dream pillows; and use the code PRESDAY100 to get $100 OFF any mattress and, you guessed it, two free Dream pillows.

PHOTO: Purple Purple

At this bed-in-a-box company, the signature Purple Mattress ($1,049, originally $1,149; purple.com) features a 2-inch gel grid and foam; the Purple Hybrid ($1,574, originally $1,699; purple.com) combines the gel grid with wrapped stainless steel coils; and the best-selling Purple Hybrid Premier ($2,149, originally $2,299; purple.com) comes with the option of a 3- or 4-inch gel grid with coils. Mattresses for kids are also available. And during the brand’s Presidents Day sale, take $25 off kid mattresses, $100 off the Purple, $125 off the Hybrid and $150 off the Hybrid Premier mattress. Bundle deals on pillows, sheets and mattress protectors are also available.

PHOTO: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Pedic

Whether you prefer your mattress to be soft, medium or firm, and if you love memory foam or lean toward a hybrid foam/coil model, Tempur-Pedic has an option for you. With features that range from cool-to-touch covers, to pressure-relieving materials and built-in ventilation channels, you can save up to $500 on premium adjustable mattress sets during the brand’s Presidents Day sale.

PHOTO: Amerisleep Amerisleep

Save 30% on all mattresses, with free delivery and returns when you use the code PRES30. Choose from three versions of memory foam mattresses and three hybrid options. The most popular — the AS3 ($1,049.30, originally $1,499; amerisleep.com) — features cooling memory foam, a medium firmness and is designed for most sleep styles and body types.

PHOTO: Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle

This digitally native sleep brand offers three mattress types, each with a 7-inch bottom support layer and 3-inch top comfort foam layer. The Original ($535.50, originally $595; tuftandneedle.com) is infused with a cooling gel and graphite; the Mint Mattress ($845.75, originally $995; tuftandneedle.com) adds a 2-inch foam and ceramic gel layer, plus a gray cover; and the Hybrid ($1,270.75, originally $1,495; tuftandneedle.com) delivers five foam layers of foam as well as springs. Through February 15, save up to 15% on mattresses and 10% on everything else sitewide.

PHOTO: Nest Bedding Nest Bedding

A family-owned business founded in 2011, Nest Bedding gets rave reviews for both its comfortable mattresses and great customer service. Choose from eight models (starting prices range from $499 to $2,799), and be sure to check out the popular Alexander Signature Hybrid ($1,199.20, originally $1,499; nestbedding.com) with its titanium-infused foam and individual pocketed and the new Flip Double-Sided Hybrid ($559.20, originally $699; nestbedding.com), featuring foam and coils and a medium fell on top with a firm feel on the bottom — just flip it to try both sides. Through the end of February, take 20% off sitewide with the code PREZZZDAY.

PHOTO: Serta Serta

Hot sleepers, rejoice! Serta’s iComfort mattress line is made to help you keep your cool with multiple layers and cooling gel memory foam. As part of its Presidents Day sale (through March 1), grab $200 off the iComfort Hybrid Mattress ($1,099, originally $1,299; serta.com) with the iComfort base, cooling upgrade or max cooling upgrade or $400 off with the max cooling and pressure relief upgrade.

PHOTO: The Home Depot The Home Depot

From full-size to California king, snag up to 35% off mattresses during Home Depot’s annual Presidents Day sale event, now through February 17. We found great options from brands including Beautyrest, Sealy Posturepedic and Molecule. Bonus: When you buy a Tempur-Pedic mattress, you also score a $300 Home Depot gift card. And while you’re shopping, scoop up to 40% off mattress accessories such as toppers, pads and protectors.

PHOTO: Lowe's Lowe's

Lowe’s Presidents Day sale offerings include $200 off Serta full, queen and king hybrid mattresses. The queen ($499, originally $699; lowes.com) 10-inch mattress-in-a-box features gel memory foam and enhanced cooling, plus 800 individually wrapped coils to help cradle your body as you sleep.

PHOTO: Wayfair Wayfair

During Wayfair’s Presidents Day clearance sale, you’ll find up to 65% off select mattresses, including more than 50% off Beautyrest’s 16-inch Plush Pillow Top Queen Mattress ($499.99, originally $1,049; wayfair.com), 10% off Casper’s Element Mattress ($536, originally $595; wayfair.com) and 60% off Sealy’s 10-inch Memory Foam California King Mattress ($359, originally $899; wayfair.com).

