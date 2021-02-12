(CNN) —

When you’re sick of staring at the same old sofa you’ve had since moving into your first apartment, dealing with a sore neck after so many months spent hunched over your laptop at your dining room table/work station or, speaking of that table, dream daily of replacing it with something new, it’s time for a little home improvement.

Give your house a whole new look this month — and save some serious Benjamins along the way — by taking advantage of Presidents Day furniture sales.

Snap up big savings during Wayfair’s Presidents Day clearance sale, on through Feb. 15, which includes up to 60% off living room seating and bedroom furniture, up to 70% off area rugs, up to 65% off outdoor furniture and up to 55% off kitchen and dining furniture. This set of two Latitude Run Mary-Kate counter and bar stools ($189.99, regularly $259) would make a great kitchen addition, don’t you think? And this Nadine Tufted Low-Profile Bed from Willa Arlo Interiors (queen size starting at $185.99, regularly $549)? Instant bedroom facelift.

Living room need a boost? This highly rated Imani Velvet Convertible Sofa from Mercury Row ($344.99, regularly $404.99) will be ready for house guests once Covid restrictions are eased. And for the remote work crew: Upper Square’s Sabine Adjustable Standing Desk ($289.99, regularly $399.95) is high on our home-office wish list.

Sectionals, love seats, chaise lounges, armchairs, ottomans. If it has to do with seating, it’s on sale during Burrow’s Presidents Day sale. Through Feb. 21, use the code POTUS for 10% off up to $1,799; $200 off $1,800-plus; $250 off $2,200-plus; $300 off $2,600-plus; $400 off $3,000-plus; or $500 off $4,000-plus. On our wish list: the Range four-piece one-arm sectional lounger with a built in table ($1,795).

During Overstock’s Presidents Day blowout sale, you’ll find up to 70% off a slew of items, plus free shipping on everything. And find an extra 15% off select furniture for the living room, dining room, bar, bedroom, home office, kids room and patio, as well. As many of us are coming up on a full year of remote work, we’re particularly keen on home office deals, like OSP Home Furnishings Bristol Task Chair ($135.57, regularly $159.49) that comes with a padded seat and built-in lumbar support; OSP’s Hagney Lane Desk ($163.62, regularly $192.49) that features a handy drawer and shelves; and Space Solutions’ Two-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet ($69.69, regularly $98.03) to keep all our paperwork organized.

Score up to 30% off on furniture options at Home Depot through Feb. 17. A few picks to get you started: This Cheval two-piece round glass coffee table set ($230, regularly $329); this Grayson six-piece dining set with padded chairs ($739.56, regularly $999); or this FurnitureR L-shaped desk ($84.30, regularly $125.99).

Check back often to find deals updated daily during Joss & Main’s spring preview sale. In a recent search, we found items like this Anton Coffee Table ($296, regularly $599) at 51% off, this Tatiana six-drawer double dresser ($640, regularly $1,300) at 51% off, and this Blonde Standard Bookcase ($410, regularly $736.74) at 44% off.

If the idea of supporting independent artists from across the globe appeals to you, you’ll definitely want to check out Society6, where custom-made products are paired with your choice of designs. During the retailer’s Presidents Day sale, find up to 40% off art, decor and more, including this statement-making mid-century modern credenza by Old Urban Farmhouse ($519.19, regularly $648.99).

If better sleep is at the top of your list when it comes to improving your health, a bedroom makeover may be in order. Lucky for you, Tuft & Needle’s Presidents Day sale includes 10% off sitewide (and up to 15% off mattresses) through Feb. 15. The timeless hardwood Wood Frame bed frame ($895.50, regularly $995) would look sleek in any modern bedroom. And don’t leave out Fido: The retailer’s highly rated Dog Bed is also on sale ($135, regularly $150).

Sprucing up your living room, bedroom, dining room or office? Be sure to browse the furniture options at Raymour & Flanigan, where you can snap up 10% off purchases sitewide under $2,500 and take 20% off when you spend more than $2,500. We’ve got our eye on the highly rated Skye microfiber power reclining sofa ($1,439.95, regularly $1,599.95), the Hempstead four-piece bedroom set ($2,359.20, regularly $2,949) and the Tess office chair ($305.95, regularly $339.95).

This home improvement retailer is offering up to 20% off select indoor furniture through Feb. 28. Find deals on chairs, tables, storage, stools, desks, beds, entertainment centers, sofas, benches, ottomans and sets. We’re pretty confident we can find a suitable spot in our home for this Ren Wil Bresmo mango wood accent cabinet ($1,223.60, regularly $1,529.50), now 20% off.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.