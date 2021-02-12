(CNN) —

As if attending college isn’t already expensive enough, the cost of textbooks has been rising drastically in recent years.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, from 2006 to 2016, university tuition and fees rose 63%. Meanwhile, the price of college textbooks over the same period increased by a whopping 88%.

Textbooks are something students can’t avoid, but a thankfully a number of companies have stepped up with options to make them more affordable. Just be sure to order your books as soon as you can, as many sites are being affected by shipping delays due to the pandemic.

PHOTO: Chegg Chegg

Chegg has pretty much everything a student could ask for. You can rent or buy hard-copy and eTextbooks, with savings up to 90% off their list price. Shipping is free on all orders over $50, and if you drop a class or ordered the wrong book, Chegg allows 21-day hassle-free returns.

Have a stack of old textbooks sitting on your desk? You used to be able to sell them to Chegg, but the brand has stopped that practice and now links you to GoTextbooks. There, you can get an instant quote simply by entering the textbook ISBN. Plus, GoTextbooks provides a free shipping label, meaning if you’re ready to sell, all you have to do is drop the books off at your nearest UPS store.

PHOTO: Amazon Amazon

Let’s be honest: What can’t you buy on Amazon? Through the online marketplace, you can buy, sell and rent textbooks and e-books. Not only are the prices generally well below those at your college bookstore, but with Amazon Prime Shipping, they can arrive on your doorstep in just two days.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Sign up with your university email, and receive a six-month free trial. With it, you’ll have access to free shipping on millions of items – not just textbooks. So, if your professor expects an essay on her desk by the end of the week, and you haven’t even ordered the book yet, Amazon is your best choice.

You can also rent textbooks through Amazon Rentals, so if you want to save even more money you can grab all the books you need for the semester and send them back to Amazon once you’re done with them.

PHOTO: AbeBooks AbeBooks

AbeBooks has more than just textbooks. It has a wide variety of fine art, collectibles, rare books and special editions.

As far as textbooks go, AbeBooks makes it really easy to search the site to find what you need. Thousands of independent booksellers list their textbooks for sale on abebooks.com. The site has new and used textbooks, academic journals, classic literature, reference books, sparknotes and even international editions. And many of the listed books are available with free shipping.

PHOTO: ValoreBooks ValoreBooks

ValoreBooks offers deep discounts on millions of titles, with free return shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee. The site gives students the ability to buy or rent textbooks from over 18,000 sellers and rental providers. Plus, when you’re done with the book, you can sell it right back through valorebooks.com, making the process as easy and as seamless as possible.

eCampus

Through eCampus.com, students can buy, rent and sell textbooks and e-books. You can enjoy free shipping on purchases over $35, plus a 25-day, hassle-free return policy. And as if the prices aren’t already low enough, the site runs an ongoing promotion where you can save an additional $5 on your order by texting the word BOOKS to 87955.

PHOTO: Campus Book Rentals Campus Book Rentals

Much like the other sites on our list, Campus Book Rentals allows you to easily buy, rent and sell textbooks for much lower prices than your school’s bookstore. The site also offers flexible rental periods, free return shipping and a 21-day, no questions asked return period.

Textbooks.com

Rent, buy and sell textbooks and eTextbooks at Textbooks.com, where you can browse over 10 million books in stock and get free shipping on all orders of $25 or more. Plus, easy 30-day returns ensure you’re always happy with the books you get.