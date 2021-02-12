(CNN) —

The right accessories can make or break an outfit. While fine jewelry is great, we believe that each piece in your collection doesn’t have to be a splurge. Whether you’re looking to explore new trends or build up your collection with some new go-to pieces, we scoured the web to find some of the most gorgeous (and expensive-looking) jewelry picks under $100 — from earrings to watches and everything in between.

Earrings

Mejuri Large Hoops ($85; mejuri.com)

Mejuri’s Large Hoops are at the top of our wish list. Made of 14-karat gold, these skinny hoops are an essential accessory.

Aurate Bold Ear Cuff ($40; auratenewyork.com)

Not sure if you’re ready for that piercing you’ve been daydreaming about? Try an ear cuff in the meantime. The chunky Aurate Bold Ear Cuff will fit snug on your ear and is available in yellow, rose or white gold. If you’re looking for a smart way to travel with your jewelry, the brand recently launched a stylish Travel Pouch ($100; auratenewyork.com) made of vegan leather that’s super convenient and available in a vibrant terra-cotta color.

Catbird 18th-Century Bow Stud ($64; catbirdnyc.com)

You should think of your jewelry as a work of art, and this stud was made in collaboration between Catbird and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Like each piece of jewelry in the collection, this tiny bow was inspired by a work from a female artist that’s part of the museum’s archives.

Pavoi 14-Karat Gold-Plated Celestial Earrings ($12.95; amazon.com)

Reach for the stars wearing a pair of these celestial earrings that’ll suit your mood: Choose from three finishes in the shape of a star, moon or lightning bolt.

Aleishla Lopez Mother-of-Pearl Brass Dangles ($65; etsy.com)

Now presenting: One of our favorite pairs of earrings probably ever. These handcrafted dangly pieces feature gold arches with mother-of-pearl beads in the center that are sure to make a statement.

Zales Diamond Flower Stud Earrings ($83.30, originally $119; zales.com)

We can’t believe these gorgeous diamond earrings are under $100. The diamond flower crafting and beaded outer frame set these studs apart from the rest.

Mejuri Lotus Studs ($80; mejuri.com)

When we came across the Lotus Studs by Mejuri, it was love at first sight. Featuring three sapphire stones, these studs are classy yet flashy.

Pavoi 14-Karat Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoops ($13.95; amazon.com)

These chunky open hoops are a real wardrobe game changer. They’re lightweight and add some shine to your everyday wear.

Gorjana Chloe Mini Stud Earrings ($32; nordstrom.com)

A versatile pair of stud earrings is nothing short of a necessity. Available in gold and silver, these studs will become your go-to earrings for everything from Zoom meetings to errand runs.

Zales Baroque Cultured Freshwater Pearl Graduated Linear Drop Earrings ($74.25, originally $99; zales.com)

If quarantine has taught us anything, it’s that you never need an excuse to dress up. Don’t wait for a special occasion to buy these beautiful drop earrings that combine seven bright freshwater pearls with a delicate gold chain.

Pavoi 14-Karat Gold-Plated Ear Crawler ($12.95; amazon.com)

An ear crawler is great if you want the look of wearing multiple earrings without actually getting the piercings. Available in three styles and three gold finishes, these crawlers by Pavoi will lend a chic vibe to any outfit.

Nordstrom 2ct tw Cubic Zirconia Earrings ($46; nordstrom.com)

These earrings have over 500 5-star reviews, and for good reason: They’re stunning. The studs are made of cubic zirconia stones secured by either gold or silver triple-pronged settings that deliver some real sparkle.

Caitlyn Minimalist Name Earrings (starting at $19.87, originally starting at $26.50; etsy.com)

Name necklaces are really in right now, but we also love name earrings. Personalize a pair of these earrings with your name or the name of someone special to you for a truly unique accessory that hugs the earlobe.

Aurate Mini Gold Bar Earring ($100; auratenewyork.com)

Tired of your usual round studs? Opt for these mini gold bar ones that’ll add just a little bit of edge to your look.

Necklaces

Mejuri Tarot Sun Necklace ($80; mejuri.com)

If tarot reading is your thing, one of these Mejuri necklaces is totally for you. Let the tarot sun pendant on this necklace remind you to shine bright each day.

Fortune & Frame Flowered Vines Fortune Locket ($78; fortuneandframe.com)

Keep your affirmations close to your heart with this stunning locket by Fortune & Frame. You can personalize your fortune to house it inside the locket’s glass window for a subtle reminder of what’s important.

Miabella Solid 925 Sterling Silver Figaro Link Chain Necklace (starting at $22.90; amazon.com)

We can always count on Amazon to carry our everyday essentials, including this figaro link chain necklace. Made of sterling silver and available in five lengths, this chain is perfect for anyone.

Your Names Jewelry 14-Karat Solid Gold Name Necklace (starting at $22.50, originally starting at $30; etsy.com)

A name necklace is one of our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts we’ve ever received. Whether it’s a gift to someone else or yourself, you can’t go wrong with a nameplate.

Madewell Herringbone Chain Necklace ($32; nordstrom.com)

Reviewers are into this necklace because it’s a great everyday piece at such an affordable price. Made of polished brass, Madewell’s Herringbone Chain Necklace will definitely get plenty of wear.

Trendsmax Initial Letter Pendant Necklace ($12.99; amazon.com)

We’ve been seeing this initial letter pendant all over TikTok. For under $15, there’s no question that you need one to add to your jewelry collection. (Did we mention it has nearly 14,000 5-star ratings?)

BaubleBar Michaela Curb Chain Collar Necklace ($44; nordstrom.com)

A statement necklace doesn’t have to have a pendant or a bit of sparkle. Let this chunky chain collar necklace by BaubleBar do the talking to dress up any fit.

Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace ($42.50, originally $50; amazon.com)

A simple chain with a gemstone pendant will always do the trick. We have our eyes on this Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace that’s available in 29 colors.

Caitlyn Minimalist Baby Heartbeat Necklace ($29.62, originally $39.50; etsy.com)

Some of our most cherished jewelry pieces are custom-made ones. Consider getting yourself or your loved one this necklace that displays the heartbeat of someone special.

Rings

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Ring ($75; mejuri.com)

The Croissant Dôme Ring is easily one of our favorite Mejuri pieces. Even better: It’s available in both gold or silver.

Pavoi 14-Karat Gold-Plated Simulated Diamond Stackable Ring (starting at $13.95; amazon.com)

This ring just screams affordable luxury. Reviewers love it because it can serve as a replacement wedding band when it’s too risky to wear the real deal, or it can accentuate their engagement ring.

Aurate Open Link Ring ($80; auratenewyork.com)

We really love the chain-link jewelry trend, so it’s no surprise we’re into Aurate’s Open Link Ring. It’s sure to garner plenty of compliments each time you wear it.

Zales Button Cultured Freshwater Pearl and Lab-Created White Sapphire 3-Stone Ring ($49.98, originally $99.99; zales.com)

This ring is certainly engagement-worthy, or even just makes for a beautiful, thoughtful gift. It features a freshwater pearl surrounded by two white sapphires for a classic style that won’t break the bank.

Set & Stones Margo Ring ($50; nordstrom.com)

How adorable is the double-knotted design of this ring by Set & Stones? Reviewers say it’s a great option for stacking.

Mejuri Boyfriend Stacker ($65; mejuri.com)

This Boyfriend Stacker ring, available in gold or silver, will pair well with anything, and we love how it resembles a traditional men’s wedding band.

Pandora Rose Geometric Shapes Open Ring ($62.50, originally $125; jared.com)

This ring is stunning to say the least. Between the open shape and contemporary geometric design, we haven’t seen anything quite like it.

Bracelets

Mejuri Drawn Cable Chain Bracelet ($90; mejuri.com)

This chunky gold bracelet is sure to become a staple in your collection — it’s a simple yet chic way to spice up your wrist.

Catbird Sweet Nothing Bracelet ($94; catbirdnyc.com)

Made in the brand’s Brooklyn studio, this dainty bracelet is well loved for its versatility and subtle glimmer when it catches the light.

Kendra Scott Ott Friendship Bracelet ($70; nordstrom.com)

Reviewers of this Kendra Scott friendship bracelet describe it as “delicate and stylish,” and we couldn’t agree more. Available in silver, gold and rose gold, it’s also adjustable for a comfortable fit, making it an excellent gift for your bestie too.

Pandora Open Bangle Tiara Wishbone ($45, originally $90; jared.com)

You can’t go wrong with a piece of jewelry from Pandora, like this simple bangle. We love the tiara wishbone detail that’ll make you feel like royalty.

Gorjana Power Stone Stretch Bracelet ($48; nordstrom.com)

If you’re on the hunt for a beaded bracelet, the Power Stone Stretch Bracelet by Gorjana is an excellent pick. Available in 10 colors, each bracelet pairs semiprecious stone beads and gold-plated nuggets meant to deliver positive vibes.

Mejuri Tiny Pearl Bracelet ($65; mejuri.com)

Mejuri’s Tiny Pearl Bracelet is a must-have in your collection, especially if you’ve been wanting to accessorize with more pearls. The dainty piece will stack well with other bracelets too.

Joycuff Inspiration Cuff Bangle ($14.97; amazon.com)

This bangle by Joycuff is meant to give you a dose of inspiration whenever you need it. It’s also adjustable, so it will fit any wrist size.

Watches and accessories

Skagen Aaren Kulør Rubber Strap Watch, 41mm ($95; nordstrom.com)

Designed by Danish brand Skagen, this watch embodies the Scandinavian spirit. Available in green, blue and light blue, the Aaren Kulør watch is colorful yet minimalist for a statement watch sure to brighten your day.

Stiroll Thin Replacement Band ($18.99; amazon.com)

As most Apple Watch fanatics will tell you, the watch definitely classifies as a piece of jewelry. Swap out your old rubber band for this one that’s much more chic.

Ettika 3-Pack Crystal Bobby Pins ($40; nordstrom.com)

Hair accessories can be considered jewelry too, right? Grab a pack of these crystal bobby pins to add some shine to your next hairstyle.

Zales Lab-Created Blue and White Sapphire Pendant and Earrings Set ($89.40, originally $149; zales.com)

Purchasing a jewelry set can definitely help you get the best bang for your buck. For less than $100, you can get this blue and white sapphire pendant and earrings set that’s seriously gorgeous.

David Donahue Brass Cuff Link & Stud Set ($85; nordstrom.com)

If you’re in the market for a new pair of cuff links for yourself or as a gift for him, this set by David Donahue, available in three brass colorways, boasts rave reviews and will lend a touch of elegance to your formal wear.

Ettika Cystal Charm Anklet Set ($50; nordstrom.com)

Your ankles need some attention too, especially as we transition into warmer temperatures. This set by Ettika includes two crystal-studded charm anklets that you can rock daily.

Pandora Crown O Sparkling Charm ($35, originally $70; jared.com)

If you’re looking for a new vibrant charm for your Pandora bracelet, check this one out. We love the crown detail and the beautiful blue crystal that will add a bit of sparkle.

Fossil Mini Carlie Star Leather Strap Watch, 28mm ($89; nordstrom.com)

Reviewers love Fossil’s Mini Carlie Star watch because it’s simple but elegant, making it a great go-to piece to complement any look. It even features Roman numerals for an extra touch of sophistication.