For home improvement projects big and small, shopping the Presidents Day appliance sales is a great place to start. And to help you get started, we found eight great events that will save you serious money on your next major appliance buy. Because knowing you paid, in some cases, way less than full retail? Well, that’s just priceless.

Score up to 70% off during Wayfair’s Presidents Day clearance sale, including great deals on major and small appliances. Among the sale options: 60% off Winflo’s Convertible Wall-Mount Range Hood ($138.97, regularly $349.99); 17% off Koolatron’s 12-Bottle Dual -Zone Wine Refrigerator ($192.34, regularly $230.95); and 36% off Winix’s Plasma Wave HEPA Air Purifier ($159.99, regularly $249.99).

Through Feb. 24, grab up to 30% off appliances, including select refrigerators, dishwashers, kitchen packages, washers and dryers, ranges, ovens and microwaves. A few deals worth noting: Save $500 on the best-selling Samsung French Door Refrigerator ($1,398, regularly $1,899) in stainless steel with a fingerprint-resistant finish. Spring for a new washer/dryer with the best-selling LG WashTower Laundry Center ($2,248, regularly $2499). Or get cleaner dishes with a new GE Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher ($548, regularly $609). And, while you’re there, check out select small appliances — think air fryers, coffee makers and stand mixers — marked up to 35% off.

Head over to Best Buy’s Presidents Day appliances sale where we found big savings, plus free delivery, on major appliance buys of $399 and up (plus a price-match guarantee). This highly rated Insignia Chest Freezer is $55 off ($134.99, regularly $189.99). You’ll save $80 on Samsung’s Over-the-Range Microwave ($269.99, regularly $349.99), And if you’re looking to really take things up a notch, you can save more than $800 when you buy this four-piece Samsung appliance package that comes with a French-door refrigerator, over-the-range microwave, freestanding electric convection or gas range and built-in dishwasher ($2,726.96, originally $3,529.96).

Save up to 40% on major appliances during AJ Madison’s Presidents Day mega sale. Take more than $500 off of Frigidare’s 36-inch French Door Refrigerator ($2,10810, regularly $2,649); take $150 off the Bosch 300 series front-load washer ($1,099, regularly $1,249); and take $918.40 off Samsung’s four-piece appliance package with a French door fridge, gas range, dishwasher and over-the-range microwave ($3,656.60, regularly $4,575).

During Overstock’s biggest sale event of the season, you’ll find deals in every category, including major appliances, through the end of February. We found the top-rated stainless steel ZLINE Gas Burner/Electric Oven marked down $255 with free shipping ($2,294.99, regularly $2,549.99); $100 off the best-selling Frigidaire Gallery Series Built-in Microwave Oven ($345.94, regularly $449.82); and 10% off the stainless steel LG 3-Door French Door Door-in-Door Refrigerator ($3,587.84, regularly $3,986.49).

Been hesitating to invest in a new refrigerator, dishwasher or dryer? Presidents Day savings at Lowe’s may spur you to go ahead and pull the trigger on your next big appliance buy. Through Feb. 24, a sampling of deals include $500 off Samsung’s French Door Refrigerator ($1,499, regularly $1,999); $200 off this Hisense Refrigerator ($799, regularly $999) and $75 off this Maytag Top-Load Washer ($674, regularly $749).

At appliance and home goods retailer Goedeker’s, take up to 65% off appliances during its Presidents Day savings event. As part of its Sharp appliance sale, buy a microwave drawer, electric wall oven and French door refrigerator and receive an induction smoothtop cooktop free, saving up to $2,299.99. The KitchenAid sale includes a rebate of up to $1,700 in Visa prepaid cards when you buy a qualifying KitchenAid appliance package. And when you purchase a Bosch bundle, receive up to a $1,500 rebate on select packages.

Through Feb. 20, get up to 35% off select appliances plus 10% off select appliance purchases of $599 or more with a qualifying Shop Your Way or Sears credit card. Top sales include $200 of LG’s Top Load Washer and Dryer Bundle ($1,499.98, regularly $1,799.98); $50 off Kenmore’s Chest Freezer ($249.99, regularly $299.99); and $189.04 off GE’s Side-by-Side Stainless Steel Refrigerator ($1,706.96, regularly $1,899).

