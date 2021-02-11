(CNN) The intelligence of pigs has long been renowned -- and scientists in the US have now found that they are clever enough to be able to use computer joysticks.

Researchers from Purdue University in Indiana said they were able to train four pigs to carry out a "joystick operated video game task" to get treats.

The pigs' success rate in the task was described by researchers as "remarkable, and indicative of their behavioral and cognitive flexibility."

The animals -- a pair of two-year-old Panepinto micro pigs and two three-month-old Yorkshire pigs -- were trained to manipulate a joystick in order to control a cursor on a computer monitor, researchers said in a study published Thursday.

That cursor could be used to hit three targets -- of varying difficulty -- on the screen. When the target was hit, an automatic pellet dispenser released the food.

