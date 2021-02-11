Millions face the effects of an ice storm across the Mid-South and Central US

(CNN)Residents across the Mid-South and Central US face treacherous roads, school closings and delays to their Covid-19 vaccinations as an ice storm continued to roll through the region Thursday morning.
As millions hunkered down and awaited conditions to improve, health departments and elected officials urged those in the regions to anticipate possible power outages.
The breadth of the storm stretched from Texas to Virginia, with the greatest impact expected to be felt in Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and parts of Missouri and Illinois. An estimated 6.5 million people are affected, according to CNN meteorologist Michael Guy. The area is expected to receive 0.25-0.5 inches of ice accretion by Thursday evening.
"Expect dangerous and potentially life-threatening travel conditions," the National Weather Service (NWS) in Louisville, Kentucky warned late Wednesday.
Areas in East Arkansas and West Tennessee along the Interstate 40 corridor could see ice accumulations up to 0.75 inches, according to the local National Weather Service in Memphis. South Central and Eastern Kentucky are also expected to see close to the same amount.
"It has been over eight years since this part of the Bluegrass State has had an ice storm warning and people can forget how disruptive these storms are," Guy said.
Impacts from the severe ice storm can last for days, even weeks, in rural parts of the country.
"We ask Kentuckians to be cautious of roadway conditions that will be hazardous," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday. "Please stay off the roadways unless necessary."
In Arkansas, public works crews in Little Rock raced to treat overpasses, bridges and steep streets Wednesday in preparation for ice to form on roadways. However, conditions throughout the region became especially hazardous with nightfall. Several accidents were reported along Interstate 55 in Arkansas near the Blytheville area in the far northeast corner of the state.
Many schools, stretching from north Texas to West Virginia, are closed Thursday, with some districts that returned to in-person attendance shifting to online learning for the day.
Covid-19 vaccine disruptions
The ice storm disrupted Covid-19 vaccination efforts as well. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, residents scheduled to receive vaccines Wednesday were told of their postponements due to winter weather advisories affecting the area.
Health department locations and their phone bank were closed, according to the Tulsa health department's website. Those with vaccine appointments will be notified of rescheduled vaccination times.
The Shelby County Health Department, which covers Memphis and parts of Southwest Tennessee, announced its vaccine sites would be closed Thursday due to the storm. Individuals scheduled for vaccination will have their times moved to February 18.
Denton County, on the north end of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, canceled its Thursday appointments at vaccine clinics due to the icy conditions, with recipients of the vaccine to be instead inoculated Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.
"We do not want to bring our residents out on icy roads or have our crews and volunteers working in below-freezing weather," Judge Andy Eads said.