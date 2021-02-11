Ice storm causes treacherous roads and Covid-19 vaccination delays as it sweeps across South

(CNN) Residents across the Mid-South and Central US face treacherous roads, school closings and delays to their Covid-19 vaccinations as an ice storm continued to roll through the region Thursday morning.

As millions hunkered down and awaited conditions to improve, health departments and elected officials urged those in the regions to anticipate possible power outages.

The breadth of the storm stretched from Texas to Virginia, with the greatest impact expected to be felt in Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and parts of Missouri and Illinois. An estimated 6.5 million people are affected, according to CNN meteorologist Michael Guy. The area is expected to receive 0.25-0.5 inches of ice accretion by Thursday evening.

"Expect dangerous and potentially life-threatening travel conditions," the National Weather Service (NWS) in Louisville, Kentucky warned late Wednesday.

Areas in East Arkansas and West Tennessee along the Interstate 40 corridor could see ice accumulations up to 0.75 inches, according to the local National Weather Service in Memphis. South Central and Eastern Kentucky are also expected to see close to the same amount.