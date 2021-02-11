At least 3 dead in 70-vehicle wreck due to weather in Fort Worth, Texas, police say

(CNN) At least 70 vehicles were involved in a crash in the Texas city of Fort Worth on Thursday morning, leaving at least three people dead -- and poor weather was a factor -- police said.

The wreck happened along Interstate 35W in Fort Worth and has shut down all lanes at the crash site, CNN affiliate KTVT reported . It happened around 6 a.m. CT near Northeast 28th Street, city police Officer Daniel Segura told CNN.

"The weather conditions are definitely a factor in this massive multi-car accident," Segura told CNN.

Areas of light freezing rain and some sleet were in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Thursday morning. About one-10th of an inch of ice accumulated just north of Fort Worth, the National Weather Service said.

The area is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. because of ice accumulation, which would result in "very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges," the weather service said.

