A funeral home van with a body inside is stolen in Missouri

(CNN) Police in St. Louis County, Missouri, are searching for a funeral home van that was stolen Thursday with the body of an adult female inside.

According to police, the white cargo van was stolen after the driver stopped at a convenience store shortly after 10 a.m. The van was left unattended and running.

Can you help us locate a stolen vehicle from this morning in the North County Precinct? It is a white, 2012 Nissan van, with Missouri license plate 5MDX73. The vehicle has decals with a funeral home's name displayed on its side and back. Here is an exemplar photo. pic.twitter.com/ds6mni71Gm — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) February 11, 2021

Neither the van, belonging to the William C. Harris Funeral Home, nor the body have been recovered, police said.

Police are looking for a man and women seen in surveillance video inside the convenience store who they say might have additional information.

The funeral home told CNN it did not have a comment on the stolen van and body at this time.