Colorado police officer fired for excessive use of force in Taser incident

(CNN) An Aurora, Colorado police officer was fired on Thursday for using excessive force during an arrest last August, according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Officer Robert Rosen was assisting a fellow officer attempting to arrest a man allegedly trespassing in an Aurora supermarket. Rosen punched the man multiple times and used his Taser on him five times for a total of 27 seconds, according to the APD statement and body camera video of the incident obtained by CNN.

In the responding officer's body camera video, the man can be seen running away from him before being apprehended and brought to the ground. The officer then asks the man repeatedly to give him his hands and arms, but the man refuses for nearly two minutes before Rosen arrives in the supermarket aisle.

The first officer asks Rosen if he can help secure the man's arms, then Rosen can be seen punching the man in the ribs with a closed fist before deploying his Taser on him.

"During the arrest Officer Rosen never attempted any lesser means of force nor did he make any attempts to deescalate the situation in accordance with Aurora Police training," APD noted in its statement.

