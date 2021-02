Medical assistant killed in Buffalo clinic shooting 'cared for so many people,' friend says

(CNN) Naiya Stubbe said that on the day of the shooting in Buffalo, Minnesota a friend and neighbor sent her a screenshot of the scene at the Allina Clinic. Right away, she texted her friend Lindsay Overbay, a medical assistant there, and asked if she was OK.

Overbay's husband dropped their two children at Stubbe's house and went to find out what was happening, she said.

The children ended up staying the night -- because that same evening Stubbe found out her friend and their mother was killed in the shooting

"People that know her will just remember how special she was. Her laugh... I can't describe it. Her laugh is just amazing, and it was just so contagious," Stubbe told CNN.

Overbay was killed and four other Allina Health employees were wounded Tuesday when a 67-year-old man, who authorities said was dissatisfied with his care, is alleged to have opened fire in the center. The suspect, Gregory Ulrich , is being held at the Wright County Jail. All five victims of the shooting were Allina Health employees, the company said.

