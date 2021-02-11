Judge in Kyle Rittenhouse case denies motions for new arrest warrant, increased bond

(CNN) Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August will remain out on bail, a judge in Wisconsin ruled Thursday.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder denied the motions during a virtual hearing on bail conditions.

Schroeder said that Rittenhouse was in violation of not updating his address but it was not a reason to increase bail. He ordered the defense team to give the court the new address, but it will be kept secret.

Schroeder said he didn't have the authority to issue an arrest warrant.

