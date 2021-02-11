The undeniable hold of 'Gorilla Glue Girl' and what it says about the empathy of the internet

(CNN) This week, the world was introduced to Tessica Brown, a young woman from Louisiana who made possibly the most unfortunate haircare mixup in history. Instead of using regular hairspray on her hair, she grabbed a can of Gorilla Glue spray adhesive and went to town.

The result was, well, exactly what you think would happen if you accidentally coated your head in industrial-strength glue.

Her hair became an impenetrable helmet, and as her social media videos about the incident racked up millions of views, people became obsessed with her predicament.

Do you roll your eyes at someone who's gotten themselves into such a situation? Do you feel bad?

Cynicism or empathy: It's a choice we often face as we observe an endless parade of online strangers whipping out their mistakes, poor decisions and unfortunate mishaps for all the world to see.