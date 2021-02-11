Family of Dijon Kizzee, a Black man killed by LA Sheriff's deputies, files $35 million claim

(CNN) The family of Dijon Kizzee, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot 16 times and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies last summer, has filed a $35 million claim for damages.

The claim alleges the sheriff's department failed to properly train the involved deputies and accuses them of using unreasonable deadly force.

The move is a largely procedural one that must be made before a lawsuit can be filed. Family attorney Carl Douglas said he expects the claim to be rejected.

Deputies attempted to stop Kizzee on August 31 for "riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road" and "splitting traffic," LA Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau Capt. Kent Wegener said at the time.

Investigators have said Kizzee picked up a gun he had dropped before two deputies fired 19 rounds. An attorney for the Kizzee family, though, says video shows Kizzee fleeing the officers.

