She never won a Nobel prize. But today this pioneering physicist is getting her face on a stamp

(CNN)Chien-Shiung Wu isn't a household name, but the pioneering physicist's portrait could be coming soon to a mailbox near you.
Her face is the latest image on a US Postal Service stamp issued on Thursday.
And the timing is no coincidence.
Jada Yuan, Wu's granddaughter, says issuing the stamp that day sends a powerful message.
"She believed in women and girls being in science, and achieving in any field that they put their minds to," Yuan says. "And I think it means a lot that because she's on a stamp, people will learn her story."
Wu got her Ph.D., became a professor and made landmark discoveries in physics at a time when relatively few women in the United States were even going to college.
The Chinese immigrant's work garnered her nicknames like "the queen of physics," and she won numerous accolades. But Wu never won a Nobel prize. And some speculate her gender may have been one reason she was passed over.