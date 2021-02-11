She never won a Nobel prize. But today this pioneering physicist is getting her face on a stamp

(CNN) Chien-Shiung Wu isn't a household name, but the pioneering physicist's portrait could be coming soon to a mailbox near you.

And the timing is no coincidence.

Jada Yuan, Wu's granddaughter, says issuing the stamp that day sends a powerful message.

"She believed in women and girls being in science, and achieving in any field that they put their minds to," Yuan says. "And I think it means a lot that because she's on a stamp, people will learn her story."

Wu got her Ph.D., became a professor and made landmark discoveries in physics at a time when relatively few women in the United States were even going to college.