She never won a Nobel prize. But today this pioneering physicist is getting her face on a stamp

By Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Updated 11:17 AM ET, Thu February 11, 2021

Chien-Shiung Wu USPS Stamp

(CNN)Chien-Shiung Wu isn't a household name, but the pioneering physicist's portrait could be coming soon to a mailbox near you.

Her face is the latest image on a US Postal Service stamp issued on Thursday.
And the timing is no coincidence.
It's the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
    Jada Yuan, Wu's granddaughter, says issuing the stamp that day sends a powerful message.
    Read More
    "She believed in women and girls being in science, and achieving in any field that they put their minds to," Yuan says. "And I think it means a lot that because she's on a stamp, people will learn her story."
    Wu got her Ph.D., became a professor and made landmark discoveries in physics at a time when relatively few women in the United States were even going to college.
    The Chinese immigrant's work garnered her nicknames like "the queen of physics," and she won numerous accolades. But Wu never won a Nobel prize. And some speculate her gender may have been one reason she was passed over.
    Chinese-American physicist Chien-Shiung Wu (1912-1997) focused her research predominantly on the techniques of experimental physics and radioactivity. Her nicknames included the &quot;First Lady of Physics,&quot; &quot;Chinese Marie Curie&quot; and &quot;Madame Wu.&quot;
    Photos: Pioneering women in science
    Chien-Shiung WuChinese-American physicist Chien-Shiung Wu (1912-1997) focused her research predominantly on the techniques of experimental physics and radioactivity. Her nicknames included the "First Lady of Physics," "Chinese Marie Curie" and "Madame Wu."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 19
    Polish-born French physicist Marie Curie (1867-1934) discovered polonium and radium. Her work led to the creation of X-rays -- a crucial component of modern-day medicine. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the only woman to win this award in two categories: Physics and Chemistry.
    Photos: Pioneering women in science
    Marie CuriePolish-born French physicist Marie Curie (1867-1934) discovered polonium and radium. Her work led to the creation of X-rays -- a crucial component of modern-day medicine. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the only woman to win this award in two categories: Physics and Chemistry.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 19
    American Alice Hamilton (1869-1970) was a pioneer in the field of toxicology. She researched the effects of lead poison on factory workers, isolated a typhoid fever outbreak in 1902, and lent her expertise to help crack down on the sale of cocaine to children in Chicago. She was also the first female faculty member of &lt;a href=&quot;http://hms.harvard.edu/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Harvard Medical School.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Pioneering women in science
    Alice HamiltonAmerican Alice Hamilton (1869-1970) was a pioneer in the field of toxicology. She researched the effects of lead poison on factory workers, isolated a typhoid fever outbreak in 1902, and lent her expertise to help crack down on the sale of cocaine to children in Chicago. She was also the first female faculty member of Harvard Medical School.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 19
    Austrian physicist Lise Meitner (1878-1968) was a key member of a small group of scientists who discovered nuclear fission. Notably, one of her colleagues and her long-time collaborator, Otto Hahn, was awarded the 1944 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work on nuclear fission. Meitner&#39;s exclusion has since been considered to be an error by the Nobel committee.
    Photos: Pioneering women in science
    Lise Meitner Austrian physicist Lise Meitner (1878-1968) was a key member of a small group of scientists who discovered nuclear fission. Notably, one of her colleagues and her long-time collaborator, Otto Hahn, was awarded the 1944 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work on nuclear fission. Meitner's exclusion has since been considered to be an error by the Nobel committee.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 19
    German embryologist Hilde Mangold (1898-1924), along with Hans Spemann, discovered the embryonic organizer. Their work led to further understanding of the pattern of embryo differentiation in all amphibians and formed the foundation for the field of experimental embryology. Mangold died young, but in 1935 Spemann was awarded the Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery.
    Photos: Pioneering women in science
    Hilde MangoldGerman embryologist Hilde Mangold (1898-1924),