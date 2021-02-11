Grand jury dismisses felony assault charges against 2 Buffalo police officers who pushed 75-year-old protester to the ground

(CNN) A grand jury chose not to indict two Buffalo, New York, police officers who pushed a 75-year-old protester to the ground last June, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Thursday.

Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe each faced a felony second-degree assault charge in Martin Gugino's fall, which fractured his skull and left him unable to walk at the time, according to an attorney for Gugino. They had pleaded not guilty

Both officers were suspended from the police force after the June 4 incident, which happened at a protest against racism and police brutality . They remain suspended pending the outcome of the internal affairs investigation, the department said Thursday.

While Flynn said the grand jury proceedings are secret and he cannot disclose details, he said he did everything possible to bring a strong case.

"I've got 28 years as a naval officer, and I live and breathe every day by the core values: honor, courage and commitment," Flynn said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. "And integrity happens to be a big thing with me. And I'm sitting here right now talking into every one of these mics, looking at every one of these cameras right here, looking at each one of you in the eye right now, and I'm telling you that I sandbagged nothing."

Read More