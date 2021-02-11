London (CNN) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex , has won a privacy claim in her case against a tabloid newspaper that published a handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

The judge in the case issued a summary judgement, which will avoid a full trial.

The judge ruled that "the disclosures were manifestly excessive and hence unlawful," and that there would be "no prospect that a different judgment would be reached after a trial."

"The claimant had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the Letter would remain private. The Mail Articles interfered with that reasonable expectation," he wrote in the judgment.

The Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers previously ​said they stood by the decision to publish excerpts from the letter and would defend the case vigorously.

Meghan welcomed the ruling in a statement that was scathingly critical of the tabloid. "After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanizing practices," she said.

"These tactics (and those of their sister publications MailOnline and the Daily Mail) are not new; in fact, they've been going on for far too long without consequence.

"For these outlets, it's a game. For me and so many others, it's real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep," Meghan said.

Meghan thanked her legal team, family and supporters, adding: "We all lose when misinformation sells more than truth, when moral exploitation sells more than decency, and when companies create their business model to profit from people's pain. But for today, with this comprehensive win on both privacy and copyright, we have all won."

Another hearing to decide matters related to the case and outline next steps will take place on March 2, but the summary judgment means the privacy aspects of the case have been decided and will not be put to trial.

The case centers on the paper's publication of a handwritten letter from Meghan to her father, sent shortly after she and Prince Harry got married in May 2018.

According to that publication, Meghan had complained to her father that he had ignored many of her attempts to make contact, telling him his actions had "broken my heart into a million pieces."

Thomas Markle, Meghan's father.

The original article in the Mail on Sunday also included claims from Thomas Markle that he had reached out "multiple times" in an attempt to patch things up.

Meghan is seeking damages for misuse of private information, copyright infringement, and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.