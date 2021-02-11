Jeremy Douglas is the Regional Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Southeast Asia and the Pacific. He can be followed on Twitter @jdouglasSEA. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) The recent arrest of Tse Chi Lop, the alleged leader of the Sam Gor drug syndicate and one of the world's most-wanted suspected criminals, is a remarkable victory for the coalition of governments and police forces that pursued him.

He was the target of a massive, multiyear operation that required significant political and operational investment from as many as 20 different agencies in a dozen countries.

No one should underestimate how hard it was to take him down. Tse is by far the most high-profile alleged trafficker arrested in decades in Asia, where major criminals tend to lay low and beyond the reach of police.

Transnational organized crime groups have become incredibly wealthy and powerful in recent years on the back of the synthetic drug trade, which thrives in poorly governed swathes of territory where cartels set up industrial-scale clandestine drug labs. Many of them are found in portions of the Golden Triangle, the border region between Myanmar, Thailand and Laos.

With Tse out of the picture, the hierarchy and structure of the Sam Gor syndicate has been shaken loose. His alleged operation will certainly change, and the network may even break apart entirely.

