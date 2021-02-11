Photos: Vice President Kamala Harris Kamala Harris speaks during an economic forum in Las Vegas in April 2019. The US senator from California is now the vice president of the United States. Hide Caption 1 of 48

A young Harris is seen with her mother, Shyamala, in this photo that was posted on Harris' Facebook page in March 2017. "My mother was born in India and came to the United States to study at UC Berkeley, where she eventually became an endocrinologist and breast-cancer researcher," Harris wrote. "She, and so many other strong women in my life, showed me the importance of community involvement and public service."

Harris and her younger sister, Maya, pose for a Christmas photo in 1968.

Harris rides a carousel in this old photo she posted to social media in 2015. Her name, Kamala, comes from the Sanskrit word for the lotus flower. Harris is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants and grew up attending both a Baptist church and a Hindu temple.

Harris tweeted this photo of her as a child after referencing it during a Democratic debate in June 2019. During the debate, she confronted Joe Biden over his opposition many years ago to the federal government mandating busing to integrate schools. "There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school," she tweeted. "That little girl was me."

Harris got her bachelor's degree from Howard University in Washington, DC.

Harris graduates from law school in 1989. "My first grade teacher, Mrs. Wilson (left), came to cheer me on," Harris said. "My mom was pretty proud, too."