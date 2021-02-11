Vice President Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris speaks during an economic forum in Las Vegas in April 2019. The US senator from California is now the vice president of the United States.
Harris and her younger sister, Maya, pose for a Christmas photo in 1968.
Harris got her bachelor's degree from Howard University in Washington, DC.
Harris graduates from law school in 1989. "My first grade teacher, Mrs. Wilson (left), came to cheer me on," Harris said. "My mom was pretty proud, too."
Harris is joined by San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom, left, and the Rev. Cecil Williams, center, for a San Francisco march celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. in January 2004. Harris was the city's district attorney from 2004 to 2011.